Kiwi Film Director To Helm Movie Adaptation Of His Novel

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: Sterling Gate Books

Sydney-based New Zealand actor-director James Morcan announced today his next feature film project will be a movie adaptation of ‘The Me Too Girl’, a crime thriller novel he co-authored with his father.

Morcan, who is currently directing and starring in a feature film adaptation of another novel he wrote, says ‘The Me Too Girl’ will be shot on location in Los Angeles and will feature an international cast.

“It is a timely story about a young female executive who fights back against sexual abuse and who unwittingly becomes a beacon for the Me Too Movement and for abused women everywhere. To quote Amazon Hall of Fame Top 100 book reviewer, ‘It is an immensely impressive novel as well as a wake-up call for increased attention to the crime of sexual abuse’.”

Casting for ‘The Me Too Girl’ will begin immediately and it is envisaged the film will enter pre-production later this year.

Meanwhile, Morcan is in the final stages of post-production of ‘Anno 2020’, a visionary film he adapted from his solo-authored novel of the same name. It reveals the fictional experiences of 11 individuals around the world who must communicate remotely with each other while separated during the coronavirus lockdowns of Anno MMXX (Year 2020).

“As the title suggests, ‘Anno 2020’ is set during last year’s global meltdown and explores intense relationships in this chaotic and uncertain period of time,” says Morcan. “In this era of lockdowns, it has been a real challenge working around availability of actors and crews given filming of half a dozen different storylines was required on four continents. We even filmed in Wuhan, China.”

Morcan has written or co-authored nine published novels – most of them in collaboration with his father Lance who resides in Papamoa, New Zealand. The Morcans, who are both screenwriters, are adapting some of their novels to feature film screenplays with a view to progressing them to the big screen. ‘The Me Too Girl’ is the most advanced of those collaborative efforts.

