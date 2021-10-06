Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Another Show Cancelled

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 11:38 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Pongaroa shearer David Buick clocks out at the end of the Central Hawke's Bay Open shearing final last year. It was the first win in a season which won him No 1 ranking in the top grade nationwide. This year the show has become one of the latest casualties of cancellation caused by the global pandemic. Photo / SSNZ

Another show bits the dust

The 2021 Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show has been cancelled, completing a rout of all five pre-Christmas shows in the eastern and lower North Island region.

The show was to have been held in Waipukurau on November 11-13 but president and long-time shearing and woolhandling competition convenor David Poulton said the decision to cancel was made at a meeting last night because of the continuing uncertainty, with just five weeks to go, of what sort of show could take place amid the Covid-19 crisis.

While the safety factors were the ultimate consideration, the financial factors were coming into play with the increasing likelihood that if the show went ahead it would be without public admission, losing the gate income crucial to avoid running at a loss and risking viability of the organisation and the future of the show.

Previously cancelled were the Poverty Bay, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Manawatu shows. The Wairarapa and Manawatu shows were also cancelled last year.

All have had long-standing annual shearing and woolhandling championships and their cancellation means that along with the cancellation of the Golden Shears last March the 14-show North Island Woolhandling Circuit has lost six of its seven rounds on full-wool sheep.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 