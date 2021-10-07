14th Annual Waiata Māori Music Awards – On Māori Television And On Demand!

Māori Television game show presenter Luke Bird of LUCKY DIP fame and radio personality and MC extraordinaire Kiino Krystal Edwards, will host the 14TH ANNUAL WAIATA MĀORI MUSIC AWARDS to be streamed on MĀORI+ and māoritelevision.com on Saturday 9 October 2021 at 7.00 PM.

The Awards promise to be a who’s who of Waiata Māori Music, with performances by Waiata Māori Music Awards Ambassadors Maisey Rika, Tipene Harmer, Amba Holly, taonga pūoro practitioner Horomona Horo, Ainslie Allen, I.A, 5 Minutes of Fame winner Perēri King, Sianne, the Tuari Brothers and a finale performance by New Zealand music royalty, Stan Walker.

Executive Director of Waiata Māori Music Awards, Ellison Huata says the Awards were specifically created to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music, and to continue to develop and promote the diversity of all Māori music.

“It’s disappointing that, for the second year in a row, we cannot celebrate this night together, but regardless, we are still going to showcase and celebrate the excellence of Māori music and recognise the unique vision of Māori composers and musicians.”

“This is the biggest night in the Māori music calendar.”

The Waiata Māori Music Awards were established in 2007 to recognise, develop, encourage and honour the best of traditional and contemporary musical compositions and performances annually.

Award winners are selected by members of the Māori music industry.

There are 15 award categories recognising song writing, best song, best album, best solo and group, best video, emerging artist, among others. There are two award that specifically recognise contributions to Māori music.

The 90 minute show will stream on Māori+ and maoritelevison.com and will also be available through the Members Lounge Facebook page at 8.00 PM on Sunday 10 October.

Award categories are:

TE TOHU KAITIAKI TIKANGA PŪORU

ICONIC KEEPER OF TRADITIONS AWARD

Presented by Carl Ross, Te Matatini

TE TOHU O TE AHUMAHI PŪORU

ICONIC CONTRIBUTION TO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Presented by Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst, Hastings District Council

TE TOHU KAIPUORU ARATINI MĀORI AUTAIA

BEST MĀORI POP ALBUM

Sponsored by Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation

Presented by Te Rangi Huata

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MĀORI AUTAIA

BEST RnB ALBUM

Sponsored by NZ Music Commission

Presented by C.E Cath Anderson

TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU MĀORI O TE TAU

RADIO AIRPLAY SONG OF THE YEAR BY A MĀORI ARTIST AWARD

Presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

TE TOHU KŌPAE IRIRANGI KAIPŪORU REO MĀORI O TE TAU

RADIO AIRPLAY SONG OF THE YEAR BY A MĀORI ARTIST IN TE REO AWARD

Presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

TE TOHU ATAATA AUTAIA

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR BY A MĀORI ARTIST AWARD

Presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU PAKEKE HOU

EMERGING ARTIST AWARD OVER 25

Presented by Marcia Hopa & Pheonix Ruka, Ngāti Hine FM

TE TOHU KAIPŪORU MAŌRI NOHO TAONE AUTAIA

BEST HIP HOP ALBUM BY A MĀORI ARTIST

Presented by Indelible, Dan Browne

TE TOHU KŌPAEROA AUTAIA

BEST ROOTS REGGAE ALBUM BY A MĀORI ARTIST

Presented by Tāmati Olsen, Te Puni Kōkiri

TE TOHU WAIATA MĀORI HIRA

BEST SONG BY A MĀORI ARTIST AWARD

Presented by Ngahiwa Apanui, Chief Executive, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

TE TOHU RŌPŪ MĀORI AUTAIA

BEST MĀORI GROUP

Presented by Henry Heke, Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Trust

TE TOHU O TE KAITITO WAIATA MĀORI AUTAIA

BEST MĀORI SONGWRITER

Presented by JB Heperi-Smith, Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI WAHINE AUTAIA

BEST MĀORI FEMALE SOLO ARTIST AWARD

Presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te Mangai Paho

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI TĀNE AUTAIA

BEST MĀORI MALE SOLO ARTIST AWARD

Presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te Mangai Paho

© Scoop Media

