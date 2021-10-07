Local Doctors Medical Clinics Sign On To Support BatFirst

BatFirst is set to benefit from its first Major Sponsor as Local Doctors Medical Clinics partner with Auckland Cricket to help take the game to Year 3 kids from decile 1-5 schools.



Auckland Cricket's marquee school engagement initiative enters its third summer of putting a bat in the hands of kids and the support of Local Doctors will allow the programme to build on the 7,500 kids engaged with so far.



While the name Local Doctors may be a new one to Auckland Cricket, the partnership becomes the latest chapter in Tamaki Health's support to the Association.



Tamaki Health are New Zealand’s largest private primary Health provider. Operating nearly fifty clinics from Whangarei to Christchurch, Tamaki Heath trade under three brands - Local Doctors (primarily GP’s), White Cross (Urgent Care) and Bettr (online doctors). The Healthcare providers pay particular focus to lower-income, high-need communities, especially in South Auckland where we began our first clinic in 1977.



Local Doctors and BatFirst share a common vision of easier access, to healthcare, and to cricket.



For BatFirst, it is the continuation of delivering ACA's strategy of Representing Auckland by taking cricket to communities that are underrepresented in our sport, namely Maori and Pasifika.



Dean Bartlett, General Manager of Community Cricket, said "BatFirst is a vital component of our strategic goal to make cricket a game for all, and a game for life.



"With the support of Local Doctors we plan to reach a further 4,000 tamariki in decile 1 to 5 kura this summer providing opportunities for many who may otherwise not have access to cricket.”



Chief Executive Iain Laxon also spoke of Auckland Cricket's vision of cricket being a game for all New Zealanders and a game for life.



"We are passionate about continuing to take the game to new places and provide opportunities for everyone to be involved in cricket.



"We are delighted that Tamaki Health are partnering with BatFirst and helping us continue to provide a programme that contributes to building more active and healthier communities across Auckland.”

