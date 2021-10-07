NZRL Release Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad And Notable Kiwi Players List
New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is pleased to announce the Kiwis' Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad. Despite the absence of international football over the last two years, 2022 will be the busiest international calendar in recent time, as NZRL work towards a June Pacific Test and Trans-Tasman clash, all before the October 2022 World Cup campaign. After his impressive club season, Premiership-winning Panther and Dally M Prop of the Year, James Fisher-Harris unsurprisingly made the list, as did Dally M Backrower of the Year and Eels' golden buy, Isaiah Papali'i. Papali'i is joined by fellow Parramatta playmakers Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore. Star Rooster's centre Joey Manu had one of his best seasons with 12 line breaks, ten tries and 141 metres per game. He joins veteran Kiwi prop and Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who made 1280 post-contact metres in 23 appearances for 2021. Melbourne's Reimis Smith locked in his selection with 14 tries this year, as he joins a plethora of Kiwi Storm talent, including standout half Jahrome Hughes, who was instrumental in a well-oiled Melbourne side that ran rampant throughout 2021. Corey Harawira-Naera returns after a dominant performance in his first full season at Canberra, and departing Shark Shaun Johnson is joined by Cronulla teammates Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Briton Nikora. Fresh names to join the frame include Bronco's back-rower and former Junior Kiwis captain Jordan Riki, who enters the squad after a solid debut season. Titan's Hooker and former Manurewa Marlin Erin Clark gets the call up alongside dynamic youngster Josh Schuster and Waikato born Morgan Harper after a breakthrough seasons with Manly. "We have listed this wider squad, so players are aware that the upcoming preseason and following season creates an enormous opportunity for them and this Kiwis team", says Head Coach Michael Maguire. "International football has been a challenge," Maguire adds. "But the player's enthusiasm to represent their country is as strong as ever; there's no question as to how much this jersey means to them, and their eagerness to play has never wavered. The senior players set a strong foundation and have their eyes focused on the 2022 World Cup." The 2021 season saw many Kiwi eligible players stamp their mark on the NRL, encouraging selectors to name a 'Notable Players' list that Head Coach Maguire has deemed "the future of the Kiwis team." "With the football that our younger players have played, we have created a list of players that, with a little more experience, could be the future of this team," says Maguire. "I am sure we will unearth some new Kiwi talent in the next 12 months, and we may even uncover more current names not listed. Nevertheless, this depth is encouraging. "This year, we have watched many New Zealand players have their best seasons yet. Now with that experience, coupled with the new generation of talent coming through - it is an exciting time to be a Kiwi."RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP WIDER SQUAD
|NO
|NAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname)
|2021 NRL CLUB
|1
|Josh ALOIAI
|Manly Sea Eagles
|2
|Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA
|Melbourne Storm
|3
|Jesse BROMWICH
|Melbourne Storm
|4
|Kenny BROMWICH
|Melbourne Storm
|5
|Dylan BROWN
|Parramatta Eels
|6
|Erin CLARK
|Gold Coast Titans
|7
|James FISHER-HARRIS
|Penrith Panthers
|8
|Kieran FORAN
|Manly Sea Eagles
|9
|Braden HAMLIN-UELE
|Cronulla Sharks
|10
|Corey HARAWIRA-NAERA
|Canberra Raiders
|11
|Morgan HARPER
|Manly Sea Eagles
|12
|Tohu HARRIS
|Vodafone Warriors
|13
|Chanel HARRIS-TAVITA
|Vodafone Warriors
|14
|Peta HIKU
|Vodafone Warriors
|15
|Jahrome HUGHES
|Melbourne Storm
|16
|Jamayne ISAAKO
|Brisbane Broncos
|17
|Shaun JOHNSON
|Cronulla Sharks
|18
|Isaac LIU
|Sydney Roosters
|19
|Joseph MANU
|Sydney Roosters
|20
|Jeremy MARSHALL-KING
|Canterbury Bulldogs
|21
|Ken MAUMALO
|Wests Tigers
|22
|Ronaldo MULITALO
|Cronulla Sharks
|23
|Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|Canberra Raiders
|24
|Briton NIKORA
|Cronulla Sharks
|25
|Kodi NIKORIMA
|Vodafone Warriors
|26
|Marata NIUKORE
|Parramatta Eels
|27
|Isaiah PAPALII
|Parramatta Eels
|28
|Kevin PROCTOR
|Gold Coast Titans
|29
|Jordan RAPANA
|Canberra Raiders
|30
|Jordan RIKI
|Brisbane Broncos
|31
|Joshua SCHUSTER
|Manly Sea Eagles
|32
|Bailey SIMONSSON
|Canberra Raiders
|33
|Brandon SMITH
|Melbourne Storm
|34
|Reimis SMITH
|Melbourne Storm
|35
|Joseph TAPINE
|Canberra Raiders
|36
|Jazz TEVAGA
|Vodafone Warriors
|37
|Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES
|Sydney Roosters
|38
|Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
|Vodafone Warriors
KIWI ELIGIBLE / NOTABLE PLAYERS LIST
|NO
|NAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname)
|2021 NRL CLUB
|1
|Brad ABBEY
|Sydney Roosters
|2
|Caleb AEKINS
|Canberra Raiders
|3
|Bunty AFOA
|Vodafone Warriors
|4
|Tom ALE
|Vodafone Warriors
|5
|Jesse ARTHARS
|Brisbane Broncos
|6
|Daejarn ASI
|North Queensland Cowboys
|7
|Rocco BERRY
|Vodafone Warriors
|8
|Shawn BLORE
|Wests Tigers
|9
|Cassisus COWLEY
|Wynnum Manly Sea Eagles
|10
|Haze DUNSTER
|Parramatta Eels
|11
|Herman ESE'ESE
|Newcastle Knights
|12
|Raymond FAITALA-MARINER
|Canterbury Bulldogs
|13
|Jackson FERRIS
|Cronulla Sharks
|14
|Wiremu GREIG
|Parramatta Eels
|15
|Lani GRAHAM-TAUFA
|Sydney Roosters
|16
|Moala GRAHAM-TAUFA
|Sydney Roosters
|17
|Patrick HERBERT
|Gold Coast Titans
|18
|Mawene HIROTI
|Cronulla Sharks
|19
|Peter HOLA
|North Queensland Cowboys
|20
|Hymel HUNT
|Newcastle Knights
|21
|Isaiya KATOA
|Penrith Panthers
|22
|Sione KATOA
|Cronulla Sharks
|23
|Oregon KAUFUSI
|Parramatta Eels
|24
|Asu KEPAOA
|Wests Tigers
|25
|Kina KEPU
|Vodafone Warriors
|26
|Lingi KEPU
|Vodafone Warriors
|27
|Sebastian KRIS
|Canberra Raiders
|28
|Spencer LENIU
|Penrith Panthers
|29
|Moses LEOTA
|Penrith Panthers
|30
|Danny LEVI
|Brisbane Broncos
|31
|Sam LISONE
|Gold Coast Titans
|32
|Christian MA'ANAIMA
|Newcastle Knights
|33
|Esan MARSTERS
|Gold Coast Titans
|34
|Steven MARSTERS
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|35
|Greg MARZHEW
|Gold Coast Titans
|36
|Isaac MATALAVEA-BOOTH
|Brisbane Broncos
|37
|Sione MOALA
|Canberra Raiders
|38
|Jeremiah NANAI
|North Queensland Cowboys
|39
|Griffin NEAME
|North Queensland Cowboys
|40
|Taniela OTUKOLO
|Vodafone Warriors
|41
|Jaxson PAULO
|South Sydney Rabbitohs
|42
|Hayze PERHAM
|Parramatta Eels
|43
|Emry PERE
|North Queensland Cowboys
|44
|Adam POMPEY
|Vodafone Warriors
|45
|Nathaniel ROACHE
|Parramatta Eels
|46
|TC ROBATI
|Brisbane Broncos
|47
|Simi SASAGI
|Newcastle Knights
|48
|Tuki SIMPKINS
|Wests Tigers
|49
|Toafofoa SIPLEY
|Manly Sea Eagles
|50
|Siosifa TALAKAI
|Cronulla Sharks
|51
|Murray TAULAGI
|North Queensland Cowboys
|52
|Tukupa-Ke Hau TAPUHA
|Sydney Roosters
|53
|Zane TETEVANO
|Leeds Rhinos
|54
|Matthew TIMOKO
|Canberra Raiders
|55
|Starford TOA
|Newcastle Knights
|56
|Jackson TOPINE
|Canterbury Bulldogs
|57
|Christian TUIPULOTU
|Manly Sea Eagles
|58
|Paul TURNER
|Vodafone Warriors
|59
|Christopher VEAILA
|Newcastle Knights
|60
|Naufahu WHYTE
|Sydney Roosters
|61
|Jack WILLIAMS
|Cronulla Sharks
|62
|Xavier WILLISON
|Brisbane Broncos