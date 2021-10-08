Finally: Online-first Episodes For Ahikāroa Fans – On Māori+!

Diehard fans of bilingual rangatahi drama AHIKĀROA are poised to ‘binge-watch’ when Māori Television launches the final 10 episodes in the sensational fourth season on its MĀORI+ app and website this Sunday October 10 at 6.30 PM.

The half-hour show screens on Māori Television every Thursday at 9.30 PM but the first 10 episodes were made available online-first to viewers when the series premiered in early August. Produced by Kura Productions, AHIKĀROA follows the trials and tribulations of best friends and flatmates Hēmi (Nepia Takuira-Mita) and Geo (Turia Schmidt-Peke).

The trailblazing drama has grown a steady and passionate audience over the past four years with its hard-hitting uniquely Māori storylines that relate to all New Zealand youth. Fans watch the show online, then comment on social media about the issues raised – from homelessness, domestic violence and suicide to sexuality, emotional abuse and addictions.

Late last month (September 2021), Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air announced funding for a fifth season of 20 episodes.

AHIKĀROA screens on Māori Television every Thursday at 9.30 PM – but the final 10 in the 20-episode fourth season will be available to view on demand on the website maoritelevision.com and the MĀORI+ app from this Sunday October 10 2021 at 6.30 PM.

