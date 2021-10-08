Whitehaven Brings A Taste Of New Zealand Opera To Marlborough

Giving Marlburians an opportunity to experience a taste of opera is the motive behind an event initiated by Whitehaven Wines, in collaboration with the New Zealand Opera.

Whitehaven has long supported the Marlborough community, and through its hospitality partnership with New Zealand Opera the company is giving Marlburians an opportunity to experience opera in a fun and engaging format.

“We wanted to create something that would showcase our partnership with the New Zealand Opera and give locals an experience of opera. It’s taken quite a bit of planning to get to this stage, but the timing gives us all something fun to look forward to after a challenging year,” says Whitehaven’s Managing Director Sue White.

A Taste of Opera will be a one-of-a-kind evening of wine and song. Held in the Whitehaven Wine Room at the ASB Theatre in Blenheim, the programme for the evening has been jointly created by Marlborough-based baritone Robert Tucker and Whitehaven’s Chief Winemaker Peter Jackson. Each aria performed during the 90 minute concert will embody the style and nuances of the six varieties of Whitehaven wines that will be served. Robert will be joined by soprano Georgia Jamieson Emms and pianist Mark W Dorrell.

Thomas de Mallet Burgess, General Director New Zealand Opera is delighted to be working with Whitehaven Wines on this unique concert.

“Whitehaven Wines has been a valued supporter of New Zealand Opera for some time, and we are delighted to present this special evening in the Marlborough Region. We hope it might inspire people to enjoy two of life’s greatest blessings at the same time and travel for more opera in the future. Our special thanks to Robert Tucker for cultivating this concert in his hometown.”

Tickets are $60 per person and are strictly limited. Tickets include six wine tastings and canapes. Tickets are now on sale online or at the ASB Theatre Box Office.

For more details including artist biographies, click here: https://nzopera.com/a-taste-of-opera/

