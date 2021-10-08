Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Local Arts Scene Gets Boost From Creative Scheme

Friday, 8 October 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The South Coast Arts Trail, the Glamaphones Matariki show, StarJam’s end of year concert, and PARK(ing) Day 2022 are just a selection of the wide range of projects to receive funding from the recent round of the Creative Communities Scheme (CCS).

The biannual funding scheme, a partnership between Wellington City Council and Creative New Zealand, supports projects that reflect the diversity of the capital’s culture and traditions, gets young people participating, have broad appeal and community involvement, and encourages engagement in the arts.

The CCS panel allocated $65,854 in this round, which was awarded to 20 recipients that met the grant criteria (see full list of recipients here).

The wide range, variety and diversity of this round’s recipients shows how the capital is a hub for culture, creativity and talent says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Our partnership with Creative New Zealand, reflects both our commitments to supporting arts and culture from grassroots to professional levels – especially during these challenging times for the community.

“It also compliments our Aho Tini strategy focusing on supporting the access, inclusion, visibility, and success of the city’s artists and arts organisations.

“All our research and feedback demonstrates the high value Wellingtonians put on the arts and culture community and activities. We will continue to invest and advocate for it for that reason, but also to maintain the appeal, vibrancy and diversity of the capital for locals, businesses, and visitors alike.”

The CCS panel is made up of individuals working in the cultural and arts sectors in the city, and have knowledge and expertise in music, ngā toi Māori, Pacific arts, theatre, visual arts, and/or craft/object art.

Team Leader Funding Mark Farrar says there are numerous ways the creative community can receive funding for their projects.

“The next CCS funding will open next year, in the meantime there are a lot of Council funding opportunities available for all sorts of projects, organisations, and initiatives that add to the cultural fabric of Wellington.

“We encourage anyone who may not have applied before to visit our wcc.govt.nz/funding section and see what’s available and whether they fit the criteria for a grant.”

The Arts and Culture, Social and Recreation, and Waste Minimisation Seed Funds are all open for applications until 20 October 2021.

Some major recipients:

The Glamophones - Matariki Commission

The Glamaphones are the Wellington gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex community choir. This funding will support them to work with a composer to create a new choral work with a Matariki theme. The choir will then perform this at our midwinter concert.

Ribiana Womens Club Inc - Kiribati Cultural Weaving and floral arts workshops

Workshops on traditional Kiribati weaving and floral art to create an environment of learning cultural skills and knowledge, and to know more about the cultural identity and heritage.

Sian Torrington - Queer and trans drawing classes

Queer and Trans* Drawing Classes in a safe space for people to be creative, and mix with people of diverse genders, sexualities, cultures, and ages.

Mango Collective

Here & Out is a project that will feature nine internationally recognised female street artists from five different countries, with a third of them indigenous. Gina Kiel and Janine Williams are some New Zealanders participating in the show; the international line-up is led by Gleo, the Colombian artist that, in 2018, painted the biggest acrylic paint mural in the world in the United States.

