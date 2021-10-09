Adam Hattaway & The Haunters Announce New Album, Rooster

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters are teasing not one, but two singles from ‘Rooster’. It’s a double.

Riding the River is the perfect taste of what’s to come on ‘Rooster’. The feverish urgency of previous albums is paired back to make way for a refreshing ease in both the songwriting and production. No double album is complete without a singalong jam like this. Listen carefully in the bridge for one-of-a-kind backing vocals which Elmore Jones describes as “Adam the human theremin”. Paired with a homemade, lockdown music video featuring Adam Hattaway and his canine bestie, Hanna in their Woolston neighbourhood.

Waiting for the chill, This soulful ballad was feverishly recorded by Elmore and Adam in under an hour. “We found a demo of this song from the previous year, and we thought it was a cool track. When we heard it back at the end of the sessions, we could barely remember it. For me, this is one of those magic studio moments and partly why it’s my favourite song on the record.”

As Hattaway remarks, “with a double album, there is more room for play”.

What is salt without pepper, light without the dark, or right without wrong? We live in a world of contrast and ain’t that the truth.

'Rooster' - album out November 19

ADAM HATTAWAY AND THE HAUNTERS

