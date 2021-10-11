Burning - Australian Amazon Original Feature-Length Documentary On The Australian Black Summer Bushfires

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer and announced the release date for the new Amazon Original feature-length documentary, Burning, which takes an unflinching look at the deadly Australian bushfires of 2019-2020, known as ‘Black Summer.’ From the lens of Academy and Emmy-award winning Australian filmmaker Eva Orner, Burning wowed critics when it premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was also announced today that the documentary has been awarded the inaugural Sydney Film Festival Sustainable Future Award which is awarded to a narrative or documentary film that deepens our knowledge and awareness of the impact of the global climate emergency. Burning will launch on Amazon Prime Video on November 26 in over 240 countries and territories globally.

Fueled by climate change, the nation’s hottest and driest summer ever recorded resulted in bushfires that burned over 59 million acres, killed and injured an estimated three billion animals, and affected millions of Australians. Burning is an exploration of what happened as told from the perspective of victims of the fires, activists and scientists.

The preceding years of drought plays directly into the ongoing hot-button issue of climate change, with the film drawing comparisons between government inaction and media perceptions, and a bushfire season that would wreak an extraordinary level of destruction upon the landscape – as well as posing questions about how we move forward as a nation to ensure this piece of history is never repeated.

“I’m so excited to bring this film to a global audience when Burning premieres on Amazon Prime Video,” said Academy and Emmy-award winning Australian filmmaker Eva Orner. “I hope it inspires and motivates audiences and governments to urgently act on climate change and the dire emergency our planet faces.”

On behalf of Propagate, Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens added “We are beyond proud to have collaborated on such an important film with Eva and our partners at Amazon and Dirty Films, and we are grateful and humbled by this fantastic award from Sydney Film Festival. Our world is facing a major crisis with the effects of climate change, and we hope that Burning will generate real, substantive change from government leaders in Australia and around the world.”

Burning is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios and executive produced by Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films. The documentary is produced by Eva Orner and Jonathan Schaerf, with Executive Producers Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. Eva Orner also directs.

Burning will launch globally on Amazon Prime Video on November 26

