Paakiwaha Promo Monday 11th October 2021

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show:

Dr Rawiri Jansen kicks off the show for an update on the latest COVID-19 news. He speaks on living with COVID in the community, and some people being focused on attending music festivals, while others are simply wanting to be home for Christmas.

Mongrel Mob Waikato Kingdom Chapter kaikōrero Louise Hutchinson talks about her concern over “scaremongering” and unsubstantiated blaming of gangs for the Delta spread - and finding an ally in former National and Act Party Leader Don Brash.

Awhina Murupaenga, owner of Whatu Creatives, tunes in to discuss her newfound success running her own Māori business.

Waiata Maori Music Awards Executive Director Ellison Huata joins Dale to discuss this year's award winners and the growing popularity of Māori music.

Waitangi Cultural Committee chair Ropata Diamond talks about the organisations upcoming Maranga Mai e te Iwi Taumata Kōrero panel on vaccination. The invited experts on the panel are Dr’s Rawiri Taonui, Kiri Tamihere-Waititi and Mataroria Lyndon and hosted by multi-media journalist Rukuwai Tipene-Allen.

The Chair of Ngā Aho Whakaari, the national representative body for Māori working in screen production, Anahera Higgins talks on Covid Relief funds neglecting the Māori Screen Industry.

Auckland DHB member Dr Mike Sheperd tunes in for a korero on the supercity's hospital capacity should more people become sick with COVID-19.

We end the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

