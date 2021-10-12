Super Saturday Vaxathon – On Māori Television!

New Zealand’s first-ever SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON will be broadcast live on Māori Television this Saturday 16 October 2021 from 12.00 PM to 8.00 PM.

Tāhuhu Rangapū (Chief Executive) of Māori Television, Shane Taurima, says a new record for Māori vaccinations was set earlier this week with more than 30,000 doses given to whānau Māori and the Vaxathon will help push these numbers even higher.

“Māori Television plays a critical role in serving Māori communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to be involved in the live Vaxathon broadcast to get more Māori and other New Zealanders vaccinated.”

SUPER SATURDAY VAXATHON will encourage New Zealanders – particularly young Māori, Pacific and tāngata whaikaha (those living with a disability) – to get vaccinated.

It will be delivered on multiple Māori Television platforms including the website maoritelevision.com and the MĀORI+ app.

Well-known celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the live broadcast, crossing to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kaitaia, Ōtara, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Ōtautahi and Porirua to capture the atmosphere and experiences of those receiving their first or second vaccine.

A live data board, updated in real time, will provide progress measures of how each region is tracking.

