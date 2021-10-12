Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SAE Proud To Support Show Me Shorts

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: SAE NZ

New Zealand’s premier international short film festival Show Me Shorts takes the stage this month and SAE are proud to sponsor the People’s Choice Award.

For its 16th year running, Show Me Shorts Film Festival will once again be delivering some of the best short films from across the globe into cinemas around New Zealand. With COVID restrictions impacting access to some cinemas, the festival will also provide an online, on- demand platform for those unable to make it to a cinema.

All entries are eligible for the SAE People’s Choice Award with voting open throughout the festival via the Show Me Shorts website. The winner of the SAE People’s Choice Award will be announced on the festival's digital media channels with the winner receiving a $1500 cash prize plus Final Draft writing software and an engraved bronze winner’s badge.

Director of SAE Auckland Dr Suzette Major, states that “this festival is very important for budding filmmakers, and we are very proud to be a part of it. Given that SAE is the tertiary institute of choice for so many budding filmmakers, it's very fitting that we are sponsoring the People’s Choice Award.”

Three online programme packages will be available and priced from $10 to $15. Please check the Show Me Shorts website for announcements regarding COVID restrictions.

SAE Auckland teaches filmmaking at both Diploma and Degree levels. The SAE Diploma in Screen Production and Bachelor of Screen Productions has just one intake per year, starting in February. The institute already has a huge number of applicants for the 2022 courses, so anyone keen to study filmmaking at SAE will need to apply soon.

Full dates and locations for the Show Me Shorts festival are available online.

 

About SAE

Internationally, SAE is a leading global educator, operating over 50 campuses in more than 20 countries. Originating as an audio engineering institute in 1976, SAE has evolved to offer world-class qualifications in animation, audio, design, film, gaming and web & mobile. SAE operates one campus in New Zealand, based in Parnell, Auckland.

SAE Auckland is an NZQA-accredited, degree-granting tertiary institute, offering workshops, diplomas and degrees in audio production, music production and screen production. In NZQA’s latest External Evaluation and Review (EER), SAE Auckland achieved a Category 1 rating with a Highly Confident in Educational Performance and Highly Confident in Capability in Self-Assessment. This is the highest possible rating that a New Zealand tertiary provider can achieve. SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Limited. Further information about SAE is available at www.auckland.sae.edu.

About Navitas
Navitas Pty Ltd is an Australian global education leader providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development and corporate training services to more than 70,000 aspirational learners across a global network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 24 countries each year. For more information visit: www.navitas.com.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SAE NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 