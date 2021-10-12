SAE Proud To Support Show Me Shorts

New Zealand’s premier international short film festival Show Me Shorts takes the stage this month and SAE are proud to sponsor the People’s Choice Award.

For its 16th year running, Show Me Shorts Film Festival will once again be delivering some of the best short films from across the globe into cinemas around New Zealand. With COVID restrictions impacting access to some cinemas, the festival will also provide an online, on- demand platform for those unable to make it to a cinema.

All entries are eligible for the SAE People’s Choice Award with voting open throughout the festival via the Show Me Shorts website. The winner of the SAE People’s Choice Award will be announced on the festival's digital media channels with the winner receiving a $1500 cash prize plus Final Draft writing software and an engraved bronze winner’s badge.

Director of SAE Auckland Dr Suzette Major, states that “this festival is very important for budding filmmakers, and we are very proud to be a part of it. Given that SAE is the tertiary institute of choice for so many budding filmmakers, it's very fitting that we are sponsoring the People’s Choice Award.”

Three online programme packages will be available and priced from $10 to $15. Please check the Show Me Shorts website for announcements regarding COVID restrictions.

SAE Auckland teaches filmmaking at both Diploma and Degree levels. The SAE Diploma in Screen Production and Bachelor of Screen Productions has just one intake per year, starting in February. The institute already has a huge number of applicants for the 2022 courses, so anyone keen to study filmmaking at SAE will need to apply soon.

Full dates and locations for the Show Me Shorts festival are available online.

About SAE

Internationally, SAE is a leading global educator, operating over 50 campuses in more than 20 countries. Originating as an audio engineering institute in 1976, SAE has evolved to offer world-class qualifications in animation, audio, design, film, gaming and web & mobile. SAE operates one campus in New Zealand, based in Parnell, Auckland.

SAE Auckland is an NZQA-accredited, degree-granting tertiary institute, offering workshops, diplomas and degrees in audio production, music production and screen production. In NZQA’s latest External Evaluation and Review (EER), SAE Auckland achieved a Category 1 rating with a Highly Confident in Educational Performance and Highly Confident in Capability in Self-Assessment. This is the highest possible rating that a New Zealand tertiary provider can achieve. SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Limited. Further information about SAE is available at www.auckland.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas Pty Ltd is an Australian global education leader providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development and corporate training services to more than 70,000 aspirational learners across a global network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 24 countries each year. For more information visit: www.navitas.com.

