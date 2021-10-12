Kita Dig Deep During Lockdown, Announce Tiny Concert At San Fran

Image credit: DIG DEEP music video, KITA, Dir. Kelly Gilbride.

Wellington-based synth-pop trio KITA are emerging from Aotearoa’s lockdowns ready to reconnect with audiences. The trio are set to release a new visual for album track DIG DEEP, and have announced the details of their upcoming Tiny Concert at San Fran on Saturday, 16 October, with limited tickets available now via Eventbrite.

Big in music, tiny in audience, San Fran’s Tiny Concert series offers music lovers a safe way to support one of Wellington’s favourite venues, with showcases by local artists. The intimate setting, following Level 2 guidelines, sees San Fran bring artists and audiences together at a time when the live events sector is struggling with uncertainty and is in need of support.

KITA’s track DIG DEEP and its accompanying visual explore the challenges of social isolation and in the face of the challenges the pandemic has thrown our way. “DIG DEEP was written during Aotearoa's first lockdown in 2021 when we were in isolation. A song about entering into those dark parts of ourselves we often choose not to visit. A needed deep excavation to come out a better more evolved version of self. Once again, we find ourselves in another lockdown, and so with the emerging Spring; so will we all emerge from our chrysalis. This is DIG DEEP.” – Nikita Tu-Bryant, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter

The music video is visual spectacle, and its creation was led by Tāmaki-Makaurau based artists. While it was filmed prior to Aotearoa’s most recent lockdown, the creative team used the time in lockdown to put the finishing touches on it and prepare the visuals to share with Aotearoa as we move towards the Spring time and begin emerging from our lockdown cocoons.

“We had planned on releasing DIG DEEP with some big shows in Tāmaki-Makaurau, San Fran and the Nelson Arts Festival, but due to the COVID-19 situation, we've had to be malleable to the current landscape. SO, we are very excited to be announcing a San Fran Tiny Concert, following Level 2 guidelines! We warmly invite you to join us. With limited tickets due to Level 2 restrictions, it will be an intimate night with us, KITA - giving us an opportunity to speak to the songs direct to you. It will be a different but beautiful experience of sharing space and sound with you, nonetheless.” - KITA

The trio, consisting of vocalist, guitarist, and writer Nikita Tu-Bryant, keyboardist Ed Zuccollo (The Black Seeds , Trinity Roots , Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith), and drummer Rick Cranson (Little Bushman), are in their element in the live space, where their soaring synths rise to new heights, carried loftily by the impressive vocals of frontwoman Nikita.

The video for DIG DEEP goes live on KITA’s Facebook & YouTube at 8 PM, Tuesday 12 October. Tickets for KITA’s Tiny Concert at San Fran are available via Eventbrite.

SAN FRAN TINY CONCERTS #5 - KITA

Saturday 16 October

San Fran

171 Cuba Street

Te Aro, Wellington

Doors open: 6 PM

Show start: 7 PM

Tickets $40*

Limited availability

Available via Eventbrite

