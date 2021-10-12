Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kita Dig Deep During Lockdown, Announce Tiny Concert At San Fran

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Image credit: DIG DEEP music video, KITA, Dir. Kelly Gilbride.

Wellington-based synth-pop trio KITA are emerging from Aotearoa’s lockdowns ready to reconnect with audiences. The trio are set to release a new visual for album track DIG DEEP, and have announced the details of their upcoming Tiny Concert at San Fran on Saturday, 16 October, with limited tickets available now via Eventbrite.

Big in music, tiny in audience, San Fran’s Tiny Concert series offers music lovers a safe way to support one of Wellington’s favourite venues, with showcases by local artists. The intimate setting, following Level 2 guidelines, sees San Fran bring artists and audiences together at a time when the live events sector is struggling with uncertainty and is in need of support.

KITA’s track DIG DEEP and its accompanying visual explore the challenges of social isolation and in the face of the challenges the pandemic has thrown our way. “DIG DEEP was written during Aotearoa's first lockdown in 2021 when we were in isolation. A song about entering into those dark parts of ourselves we often choose not to visit. A needed deep excavation to come out a better more evolved version of self. Once again, we find ourselves in another lockdown, and so with the emerging Spring; so will we all emerge from our chrysalis. This is DIG DEEP.” – Nikita Tu-Bryant, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter

The music video is visual spectacle, and its creation was led by Tāmaki-Makaurau based artists. While it was filmed prior to Aotearoa’s most recent lockdown, the creative team used the time in lockdown to put the finishing touches on it and prepare the visuals to share with Aotearoa as we move towards the Spring time and begin emerging from our lockdown cocoons.

“We had planned on releasing DIG DEEP with some big shows in Tāmaki-Makaurau, San Fran and the Nelson Arts Festival, but due to the COVID-19 situation, we've had to be malleable to the current landscape. SO, we are very excited to be announcing a San Fran Tiny Concert, following Level 2 guidelines! We warmly invite you to join us. With limited tickets due to Level 2 restrictions, it will be an intimate night with us, KITA - giving us an opportunity to speak to the songs direct to you. It will be a different but beautiful experience of sharing space and sound with you, nonetheless.” - KITA

The trio, consisting of vocalist, guitarist, and writer Nikita Tu-Bryant, keyboardist Ed Zuccollo (The Black Seeds , Trinity Roots , Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith), and drummer Rick Cranson (Little Bushman), are in their element in the live space, where their soaring synths rise to new heights, carried loftily by the impressive vocals of frontwoman Nikita.

The video for DIG DEEP goes live on KITA’s Facebook & YouTube at 8 PM, Tuesday 12 October. Tickets for KITA’s Tiny Concert at San Fran are available via Eventbrite.

SAN FRAN TINY CONCERTS #5 - KITA

Saturday 16 October
San Fran
171 Cuba Street
Te Aro, Wellington

Doors open: 6 PM
Show start: 7 PM

Tickets $40*
Limited availability
Available via Eventbrite

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 