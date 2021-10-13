Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sell-out Foodie Festival Expands From Tauranga To Napier

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: First We Eat

A boutique, multi-sensory food, wine, craft beer & music festival is set for two big events this summer.

After its inaugural sell-out success last summer, ‘First We Eat’ the multi-sensory festival experience in the Bay of Plenty, is set to add a second event in Napier this summer 2022.

The first one-day event, held at Wharepai Domain in Tauranga, Bay of Plenty, is set for Saturday 5th February (Waitangi Weekend). The second event will be held at the historic Church Road Vineyard in Napier, Hawkes Bay on Saturday 26th March.

The format of these all ages events combines NZ’s leading musicians with delicious creations by boutique food vendors, celebrity chefs, renowned wineries and craft breweries. Guests are encouraged to dine, drink and dance all day long from midday until 7.00pm.

More than 4000 guests are expected to come together to eat, drink and celebrate at each event. Influential chefs are curating four themed ‘foodie streets’ featuring an array of unforgettable taste sensations. Take a stroll down each food lane that includes Sounds of the Sea (Sea Food), Plant Power (Plant Based), Rickshaw Ride (Asian) and Stars & Stripes (American). There will be something on offer for every appetite.

“This is a really inclusive summer event series that caters to everyone. Bring along your picnic chairs and blankets, and set up for a fun day in the sun. Or you might want to enjoy some luxury in the Mumm Champagne VIP area where you will be treated to a flute of champagne on arrival, private bar shaded areas and premium toilets” says event Co-Founder Toby Burrows

Both events feature legendary crowd favourites The Black Seeds who never fail to impress with their roots and reggae music, perfect for a kiwi summer festival. As well as singer songwriter Tami Neilson, who Rolling Stone Magazine described as a “A fire breathing R&B belter on her own terms.”

‘First We Eat’ Napier also features kiwi favourites The Feelers who have no shortage of hits, plus crowd favourites White Chapel Jak and local rising star Arahi. The Tauranga event will feature Kiwi icon’s The Jordan Luck Band playing all the classic Exponent’s hits, fast rising indie/surf rockers Summer Thieves and local singer songwriter Dan Sharp.

“The Tauranga event was a sell-out and such an amazing day that it made sense to add a Hawkes Bay event this summer. Church Road is a stunning natural setting for this festival and we are so pleased to be bringing another event to this iconic venue. In both regions we will showcase the best of the local food and beverage providers, as well as including some exciting boutique foodies and breweries from around the country,” says Co-Founder, Mitch Lowe.

Summer loving guests of all ages are encouraged to join in this day out and immerse themselves in the great tunes, delicious food and energy of the stage.

These events will sell out, so remember to book First We Eat into your 2022 summer festival calendar.

For more information about the event and to book tickets, please visit firstweeat.co.nz

Stay connected with updates as we roll out event details via our social channels:

Facebook: @firstweeatnz

Instagram: @firstweeatnz

