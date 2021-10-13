Tokyo Wrestling Hopeful Sanctioned For Steroids

Wrestler Madhi Namdari has received a 3-year ban from all sport from the Sport Tribunal of New Zealand. His anti-doping violations were discovered after an out-of-competition test in March 2021 came back positive for Stanozolol, a result later confirmed by a test of the athlete’s B-sample.

Stanozolol is prohibited in sport at all times. Despite serious potential side effects, including substantial liver damage, Stanozolol is used in a doping context to increase muscle mass and strength.

An experienced athlete, Mr Namdari had been a Tokyo Olympic hopeful before Covid-related hurdles and an injury took him out of the running.

“Covid lockdowns meant there were periods in which we were unable to test athletes, just like in Auckland at the moment” said Drug Free Sport New Zealand Chief Executive, Nick Paterson, “but athletes tempted to take shortcuts to win because they think no one is looking or checking should think again. We resume testing as soon as lockdown restrictions allow, and our Intelligence and Investigations service continues through all Alert Levels.

“If you think you may know something or have seen or heard something that threatens clean sport in Aotearoa New Zealand – however small that something might be – please contact us on 0800 DRUGFREE or send us a message via our website. Every small piece of information helps us in our fight for clean sport.”

Mr Namdari’s suspension was backdated to 11 May 2021.

Drug Free Sport New Zealand operates Speak Out, a confidential whistle blower programme that encourages people to report doping. Find more information or make a report at drugfreesport.org.nz/speak-out.

