Central Wellington Area Officially Named Paekākā

A central Wellington area covering the Botanic Garden precinct, Anderson Park and Bolton Street Memorial Park has been officially named Paekākā by the Minister for Land Information, Hon Damien O’Connor.

New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa Chairperson Anselm Haanen says the Board supported the new name, which was proposed by Wellington City Council after mana whenua Taranaki Whānui gifted it to them.

Mr Haanen explains, “Officially naming the area provides a common reference for residents, businesses and other users. We considered Paekākā to be an appropriate name as it recognises Taranaki Whānui and Māori heritage in the area.

“Paekākā is the traditional Māori name for the Pipitea Marae gardens, which were located near Molesworth Street but no longer exist. The name refers to the perch or realm of the kākā bird and connects with the restored population of kākā, which are found again in the area.”

Wellington City Council Councillor Jill Day added, “The official naming supports mana whenua and Council aspirations to increase awareness and improve understanding of the context of te reo Māori within Wellington. This is another step towards Wellington being the te reo Māori capital of Aotearoa.”

Mr Haanen says many submissions to the Board were in favour of the new place name. However, because objections were also received that were not supported by the Board, Minister O’Connor was required to make the final decision.

The new place name does not change or replace existing names for suburbs, localities and reserves within the area.

Background and additional information

Further information is available at: https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/place-name-consultation/17098

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is New Zealand's national place naming authority, with jurisdiction over New Zealand, its offshore islands and continental shelf, and the Ross Dependency of Antarctica. The Board is an independent statutory decision-making body that is supported by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

Place names are important signposts of modern, historical and cultural influences and values of the people who gave them. Knowing the correct names for places and their locations is also important for everyday communications and activities, such as when emergency services need to identify ’where’ quickly, clearly and accurately.

Official New Zealand place names can be found in the New Zealand Gazetteer.

13 o Whiringa-ā-nuku 2021

Kua mana te taunahatia o te Puku o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara ko Paekākā

Kua mana te taunahatia o te Puku o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara i te takiwā ki te Botanic Garden, ki Anderson Park me Bolton Street Memorial Park ko Paekākā e te Minita mō Toitū Te Whenua, e Hon Damien O’Connor.

Hei tā te Toihau o te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa, a Anselm Haanen, i tautokohia e te Poari te ingoa hou i tonoa nei e Te Kaunihera Taone Nui o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara i muri o te takohatia atu e te mana whenua o Taranaki Whānui ki a rātou.

Ko te whakamārama a Mr Haanen, “Mā te mana o te taunahatia o te takiwā kua noho mai he wāhi e whai pānga tahi ai te hunga noho ki reira, ngā pakihi me ētahi atu whakamahi i te wāhi. I whakaaro mātou ka hāngai a Paekākā hei ingoa mō te takiwā i te mea e mihi ana ki a Taranaki Whānui me ngā kōrero tuku iho Māori o te takiwā.

“Ko Paekākā te ingoa ake o ngā māra o te Marae o Pipitea pātata ki Molesworth Street kua kore nei i ēnei rā. E tohu ana te ingoa i te pae, te kāinga o te kākā me te hono anō o te ingoa ki te whakaorangia o te kākā kua kitea anō i te takiwā.”

Ko te kupu tāpiri a Jill Day o te Kaunihera o Te Whanganui-a-Tara, “E tautoko ana te whakamanahia o te ingoa i ngā wawata o te mana whenua me te Kaunihera ki te whakapiki i te mōhioranga me māramatanga ki te horopaki o te reo Māori i roto o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara. He takahanga anō tēnei ki te noho a Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara ko te taone matua reo Māori o Aotearoa.”

E ai ki a Mr Haanen he maha ngā tāpaenga whakaaro ki te Poari i tautoko i te ingoa hou nei. Heoi, i te tae ake anō o te kupu whakahē kāore i tautokohia e te Poari, ka riro mā Minita O’Connor te whakatau whakamutunga.

Kāore te ingoa hou e whakarerekē, e whakakapi rānei i te ingoa kua noho kē mai mō te tapa taone, te wāhi me te papa rāhui o roto i te takiwā.

KA MUTU

Mō ngā pātai pāpāho e pā ana ki te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa, whakapā mai koa ki media@linz.govt.nz me waea mai rānei ki 027 566 5251.

Kōrero tuarongo me ētahi atu pārongo

E wātea ana he pārongo kē atu i: https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/place-name-consultation/17098

Ko te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa te mana taunaha wāhi o Aotearoa, ka rere tōna mana i Aotearoa tonu, ki ōna moutere o waho, ki tōna pūkawa raurarahi, me te Ross Dependency i te Tiri o te Moana ki te Tonga. He rōpū whakatau take motuhake ā-ture te Poari e tautokohia ana e Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

He pou tohu hira te ingoa wāhi mō ngā kawenga ahurea me ngā uara o ngā tāngata o te ao hou, o mua, nā rātou nei i taunaha. E hira ana hoki te mōhio ki te ingoa wāhi tika, kei hea ake taua wāhi, e hira ana anō ki ngā whakapāpātanga me ngā mahi o ia rā, pērā i te tere tautuhi a ngā ratonga whawhati tata 'kei hea ake' te wāhi i runga i te mārama me te tika.

Ka kitea ngā ingoa wāhi mana o Aotearoa i te New Zealand Gazetteer.

