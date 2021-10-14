We’re All Well Overdue Some Horsing Around

All bets are on this Melbourne Cup Day (2nd November) at Wellington’s favourite watering holes, with some safe bets sure to have you winning hands down.

Get out of the gate fast and head to The Cambridge for the Cup Grazing Package, where you can saddle up with an exclusive grazing table and two house beverages for $49pp. Giving it a run for its money is The Big Race Package, offering all the benefits of the former along with your own private space boasting a TAB machine and a gourmet buffet lunch for $99pp – perfect for corporate functions or celebrations with the crew.

Mumm’s the word at St Johns Bar & Eatery, with a glass of Champagne on arrival. It’ll be too close to call whether you indulge in oysters and canapes, enjoy the live music or double check you’re looking on point for the best dressed competition. $59pp.

Bolt down to Tote Bar bright and early, with your VIP ticket handing you the reins to a beverage on arrival, two-course lunch and reserved seating handy to their five TAB terminals. Live entertainment after the races and sweepstakes throughout the day will have you winning across the board.

Gold, silver and bronze packages guarantee you a spot on the podium at Four Kings. Jockey into position with the Bronze Package and graze on roaming canapes, a glass of house bubbles and dabble with a complimentary $10 betting voucher for $39pp. Bring a friend along to enjoy with you for $79, or add a bottle of Mumm Champagne when opting for the Gold Package for just $99.

