New Trailer Release: The Boulet Brothers' Dragula

Today shudder released the trailer for season four of the hit drag competition series, THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA, premiering exclusively on the horror streaming service, on Tuesday, October 19 with new episodes to follow every Tuesday.

The ground-breaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history. Season four guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We're Here) and more. Season four cast details available here.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is written and produced by the Boulet Brothers with Executive Producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.

