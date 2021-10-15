Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Billie Eilish - 3rd & Final Auckland & Brisbane + 4th & Final Melbourne Shows Added: All Shows On Sale TODAY

Friday, 15 October 2021, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Mushroom Group

Tickets for Billie Eilish’s upcoming Happier Than Ever, The World Tour of Australia and New Zealand in September 2022 go on sale today.

Following unprecedented demand during Presales earlier this week, Eilish has added a 3rd and final Auckland show in New Zealand, a 3rd and final Brisbane show to Australia, as well as a 4th and final Melbourne performance.

The newly announced dates are:

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ | Saturday 10 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD | Monday 19 September
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne | Monday 26 September

No further NZ or AU shows will be added; this will be fans’ last opportunity to catch the biggest performer in the world on her most extensive tour to date.

All shows will go on sale to the General Public today (Friday 15 October.) Timings are staggered – see below and head to billieeilishaunz.com for more information.

