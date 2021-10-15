Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Squash NZ Sign With New Local Apparel Supplier Featuring Paul Coll And Squash Specific Designs

Friday, 15 October 2021, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Squash New Zealand

Squash New Zealand is getting behind a local brand which truly gives back to the sport.

Iwi Athletica is the new official apparel supplier to Squash NZ with squash specific designs and worn by New Zealand’s own British Open champion Paul Coll who assisted in the development of the clothing.

The agreement between Iwi Athletica and Squash NZ over two years will provide affiliated clubs and members with discounts as well as three percent of all sales going into the development of New Zealand’s young squash talent.

Another bonus is that Iwi Athletica is New Zealand based and locally owned out of Christchurch. They use fabrics which are developed specifically for high intensity activities, colours are unlimited and there’s a 30-day from receipt to order process.

Coll himself is part of the design team for Iwi Athletica and is happy to have the brand as the official apparel for the sport in New Zealand.

"We are thrilled and humbled to announce our partnership with Squash NZ to supply apparel to all Squash NZ representatives. Iwi Athletica clothing has been tested and welcomed by the squash community. We are very proud to get the chance to provide Squash NZ with the best product. Squash NZ is a great organisation and we are very grateful for their belief in Iwi Athleitca clothing.”

Meanwhile Squash NZ Chief Executive Martin Dowson loves the idea of working with a New Zealand brand.

“It’s great to have a New Zealand brand on board with Squash New Zealand and one which is quite specific to our sport. There are plenty of reasons to work with Iwi Athletica, especially since they want to give back to the squash community and have clothing which is designed for the sport as well as worn by our top player, Paul Coll.”

“We look forward to a positive relationship with Iwi Athletica, it’s cofounder Aaron Jackson as well as account manager Lee De Jager and seeing the brand throughout clubs in New Zealand as we move into a busy couple of years for the sport,” said Dowson.

Paul Coll wearing Iwi Athletica

