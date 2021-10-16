Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Ice Hockey League Announces Cancellation Of 2021 Playoffs

Saturday, 16 October 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: NZ Ice Hockey League

Due to the ongoing disruption and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions throughout the country, the New Zealand Ice Hockey League (NZIHL) has cancelled its 2021 playoff games.

Having already pushed back the dates of the semi-final and grand final games twice in an attempt to see these games played, the New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation (NZIHF) met with team staff and captains earlier in the week to discuss the options available to the league and gather their feedback.

At the meeting it was agreed that the ongoing restrictions on interregional travel, costs incurred with an additional extension to the playoffs season and uncertainty about when the lockdown restrictions might end, meant it was very unlikely the games could be played in a reasonable timeframe. It was agreed by all teams that the most appropriate decision would be to cancel the playoffs entirely.

Following feedback gathered from team staff and players, the NZIHF Management Committee, who administer the NZIHL, unanimously agreed via a vote to cancel the 2021 playoffs.

NZIHL General Manager, Andreas Kaisser, said that while this decision was disappointing for fans and players alike, it was the most sensible decision to make given the lockdown uncertainty and financial implications of continually extending the season.

The disruption to the end of the 2021 season follows a turbulent 2020 season, which saw a condensed exhibition series played in the North and South Islands, in place of the regular 20-round regular season.

While the Birgel Cup is not being awarded to a team for the 2021 season due to the finals not being played, the Skycity Stampede finished 1st in a dominant regular season performance, winning all of their points eligible games - a feat unseen in the NZIHL’s 17 year history.

The NZIHL would like to acknowledge its fans, volunteers, team staff and players for their efforts and support in the 2021 season. We saw record attendance numbers at all ice rinks throughout New Zealand during this season, and while the season may not have ended the way we wanted it to, we are grateful for your support and the fact we were able to play as many games as we did.

Planning is underway for the 2022 season, and the NZIHL will share more information about this in the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Ice Hockey League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 