Gardeners Strip Off For Nude Gardening Day

Monday, 18 October 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: NZ Naturist Federation

National Nude Gardening Day is coming up this Saturday and while masks may be on this year, the rest is coming off.

Gardeners and naturists will be out in force on the day as part of National Gardening Week (18-25 October).

The NZ Naturist Federation moved the national day to fall within New Zealand’s National Gardening Week several years ago as the international day, celebrated in May in the Northern Hemisphere, was just too cool for Kiwis.

NZ Naturist Federation president, Wendy Lowe, says Nude Gardening Day is all about getting closer to nature and having some fun.

“Labour Weekend is always marked on the calendar as the date to get the kit off, spruce up your bushes and plant up the vegie garden.

“All our clubs around the country will be getting it off and getting into the garden to plant an extra row. While the weather is never guaranteed to be warm, we have some very brave members.”

This year’s National Gardening Week theme is ‘Grow to give’ and people are being encouraged to grow-an-extra-row and donate the surplus vegies to families in need through a local foodbank, community pantry and other food donation agencies.

Yates is getting behind National Nude Gardening Day and hopes plenty of people will enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature and pop in an extra row.

Fiona Arthur from Yates says Labour Weekend is the perfect time to get the garden ready for the coming season’s fruit and vegies with or without clothes on but she does offer a word of caution.

“The practice of nude gardening adds a whole new dimension to connecting with nature but it can be hazardous so you need to watch out for sharp bits and stinging insects. Apart from that, it’s a great way to welcome in the summer and get a top up of Vitamin D. Just be sure to warn your neighbours.”

To help get your extra row underway Yates is lending a helping hand. Just register online at https://www.yates.co.nz/national-gardening-week/this-year/2021/ between 1st and 25th October to receive a free packet of vegie seeds.

Once you’ve grown your vegies to share, visit Yates website to find a list of the organisations in your area that would welcome your donation of fresh homegrown vegies.

About NZ Naturist Federation

NZ Naturist Federation recently celebrated 60 years and has around 1600 members. The most Southern naturist club in the world is in Invercargill and the oldest club in New Zealand is in Auckland, celebrating over 70 years.

