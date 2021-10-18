Shudder Has Your Ultimate Halloween Line-up

The “most wonderful time of the year” is upon us, and Shudder has all the new and exclusive films and TV shows you need to get through the freaky festive season.

SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

Seance

Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened. Starring Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation, The Divergent Series: Insurgent), and written and directed by Simon Barrett (You’re Next, The Guest).

V/H/S/94

A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology, with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Seance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut).

In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy. The film just set a record as the most watched premiere in Shudder’s history and has been a blockbuster hit with members and critics alike.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 4

Premieres 19 October

The groundbreaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history.

Season four will feature a spectacular lineup of guest judges including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We're Here), and more, with additional judges to be announced later.

Dubbed one of “the 19 best LGBTQ+ shows everyone needs to watch” by Cosmopolitan, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is written and produced by the Boulet Brothers with Executive Producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.

Behind the Monsters

Premieres 27 October

The new original docu-series Behind the Monsters takes a deep dive on cinematic horror icons, including Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead, and features interviews with horror experts and the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each character the stuff of genre legends. Written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro and produced by Stage 3 Productions, Behind the Monsters is executive produced by Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Mark Shostrom.

MICHAEL MYERS , featuring interviews with actor Nick Castle from Halloween and the new Halloween films from Blumhouse, as well as Halloween (2018) stunt actor James Jude Courtney , among others. Premieres 27 October.

, featuring interviews with actor from and the new films from Blumhouse, as well as (2018) stunt actor , among others. Premieres 27 October. CANDYMAN , featuring interviews with the original Candyman (1992) Director Bernard Rose and stars Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen ; Candyman (2021) Director Nia DaCosta ; and Horror Noire ’s Tananarive Due , among others. Premieres 3 November.

, featuring interviews with the original (1992) Director and stars and ; (2021) Director ; and ’s , among others. Premieres 3 November. CHUCKY , with interviews with Child’s Play (1988) Creator/Writer Don Mancini , Director Tom Holland and star Catherine Hicks , along with the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif , among others. Premieres 10 November.

, with interviews with (1988) Creator/Writer , Director and star , along with the voice of Chucky, , among others. Premieres 10 November. FREDDY KRUEGER , including interviews with A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) stars Heather Langenkamp and Lin Shaye , as well as Special Effects Designer Jim Doyle , among others. Premieres 17 November.

, including interviews with (1984) and Wes Craven’s (1994) stars and , as well as Special Effects Designer , among others. Premieres 17 November. JASON VOORHEES , including interviews with Kane Hodder , actor/stuntman from Friday the 13th Parts VII & VIII, Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X , and Tom Savini , special effects creator on Friday the 13th Parts I & IV, among others. Premieres 24 November.

, including interviews with , actor/stuntman from Parts VII & VIII, and , and , special effects creator on Parts I & IV, among others. Premieres 24 November. PINHEAD, including an interview with Hellraiser actor Doug Bradley and others. Premieres 1 December.

Horror Noire

Premieres 28 October

A new Shudder Original anthology film, Horror Noire is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Anthology writers featured include Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. Cast featured include Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo,) Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless) and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.

Dead & Beautiful

Premieres 4 November

Five rich spoiled Asian twenty-somethings (Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are suffering from upper-class ennui, unsure how to spend their days when so little is expected from them. In search of excitement, the five friends form the “Circle,” a group where they take turns designing a unique, extravagant experience for the others. But things go wrong when the privileged urbanites awaken after a night out, to find they have developed vampire fangs and an unquenchable thirst for flesh, blood, and adventure at any price. The psychological thriller was written and directed by visionary filmmaker David Verbeek (Full Contact, R U There).

