Amazon Original Movie 'Being The Ricardos' Trailer And Date Announcement

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

Amazon Studios Will Release Being The Ricardos Globally On Prime Video 
December 21, 2021

Watch the Teaser Trailer Here

 

Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin

Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

125 Minutes

#BeingTheRicardos

© Scoop Media

Find more from AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
