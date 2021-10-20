Tasty Lunch-time Hacks For Lockdown Learning Or Back-to-school With Jax Hamilton And Best Foods

With many weary Kiwi parents still juggling working from home and teaching from home, Jax Hamilton has teamed up with New Zealand’s favourite mayo Best Foods, to give tired Kiwi tastebuds a burst of inspiration and the gift of time by sharing the ultimate time-saver hacks to create easy and delicious lunches that kids will love. Whether you’re heading back to school or back into the virtual classroom, Jax’s recipe ideas will have you sorted.





As a mother of two, Jax understands the challenges that different families will be dealing with across the country as the new term commences.

“Making lunches for back-to-school or lockdown learning if you aren’t prepared can cause additional stress. Having a plan for the week ahead, preparing your ingredients and meals in advance is one of the biggest time savers. I’m passionate about sharing my favourite food hacks to help inspire parents and make the job easier and fun!’’

One of Jax’s winning hacks is shaping and storing your rice in an ice cube tray in the fridge, ready to put on a plate when you need it for a quick and easy lunch. Your kids will get a kick out of shaping and pressing the rice into the trays – and if you’re feeling adventurous, try animal or heart shaped ice trays for the most kid-friendly rice ever.

To spruce up the lunches, try Jax’s ‘choose your cube’ dip hack that can be prepared during the weekend and leave you chore free for the week. Create a selection of your favourite dips, spoon into ice cube trays and when frozen, place into separate containers. Let the kids choose a flavour each day and pop in the lunchbox to defrost by lunch time.

Another great hack is making a guacamole and mayo spread and storing it in bags in the freezer for an easy addition to any sandwich or wrap. Plus, the kids will have so much fun mashing the avocados, they might forget how healthy they are.

Alongside Jax’s timesaving lunch hacks, Jax has created three delicious school lunch recipes, all incorporating a lick of Best Foods mayo for that extra dose of flavour. These include ‘Guac for later’ – a guacamole and mayo spread, deliciously creamy ‘Preloaded sandwich spreads’, and ‘Rainbow rice paper rolls’ (which taste as amazing as they sound).

Jax says that the school holidays and lockdowns are the perfect time to get the kids into the kitchen with you and to trial new dishes.

‘’Get your kids involved in the process – you can make it a fun experience and something that they’ll want to contribute to by finding creative, and fun recipes and hacks that also help prepare you for the week ahead. This also provides your kids with an excellent life skill.’’

To discover Jax’s full list of school lunch time-saving hacks and recipe creations see here.

