NZ Nationals Postponed

NIERDC and MotorSport New Zealand Promoter Speed Works Events have today confirmed the postponement of the New Zealand Endurance Championship final at Hampton Downs, due to current Covid-19 alert level restrictions and the lack of certainty.

Following discussions with the NIERDC committee and MotorSport New Zealand, the collective decision was made to move the November event to April 2022.

The New Zealand Endurance Championship final was scheduled to run at Hampton Downs 19 -20 November 2021 and will now take place over the weekend of 8-9 April 2022.

"With an uncertain roadmap, we weren't confident that we could stay on track to deliver this event," said Speed Works' Geoff Short.

"The decision to move the November event to April 2022 was logical given the current situation. The South Island endurance series dates have also been affected, so the move will give this event a better chance of running successfully. It's a shame of course but it wouldn’t be right to expect people to plan long trips and hotel accommodation when the situation is currently changing on a daily basis.

"Thanks go to Hampton Downs for working with us to find a solution to reschedule this event into April 2022. We are excited with the possibility of being able to deliver the best New Zealand Endurance Championship final featuring the biggest field of GT3 and the fastest endurance cars in the country.

“We're very grateful to the drivers and teams involved for their support and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

