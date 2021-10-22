Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Snoop Dogg Announces Massive “I Wanna Thank Me” Tour Of New Zealand In 2022!

Friday, 22 October 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: Little Empire NZ

Entertainment Icon, Hip-Hop legend and one of the world's most recognised artists Snoop Dogg has officially unveiled plans for two major, outdoor shows in Auckland and Christchurch in 2022.

Snoop Dogg will be joined by fellow legendary American rappers Warren G, D12, Obie Trice and the fast rising Dublin rap duo Versatile.

Snoop Dogg, who hasn’t performed in New Zealand since 2008 (apart from headlining the Big Day Out as Snoop Lion in 2014), will return to New Zealand shores in November 2022 for his ‘I WANNA THANK ME’ tour, which will see the West Coast rap legend celebrate the release of his 17th album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’, and documentary of the same name, released in 2019.

The tour kicks off at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium on Friday 4 November 2022 and then heads to Auckland’s Trusts Outdoors on Saturday 5 November 2022.

Spark presale tickets will be available via Ticketek from Tuesday 26 October 2021, 12pm (local time). General Public tickets go on sale from Wednesday 27 October, 12pm (local time) from Ticketek.

While the ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ documentary celebrates 25 years of Snoop Dogg - a career that has seen the Doggfather cement his undisputed influence on music with chart-topping, multi-platinum records, while also solidifying his importance as a cultural icon, actor and businessman - the upcoming Australasian tour will be all about the music!

Hailed by Rolling Stone as ‘America’s Most Lovable Pimp; a hip-hop star that has survived gangsta rap, charmed Hollywood and won over soccer moms – a hip-hop family man who’s evolved from consummate thug to ultimate mack’, Snoop Dogg remains one of the most important figures in music, almost three decades into his career.

He’s roasted Donald Trump on national television, baked brownies with Martha Stewart and collaborated with a list of celebrities that includes (but isn’t limited to) 2Pac, Pharrell Williams, Dr Dre, Eminem, Warren G, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more.

Despite immediately turning heads with his appearance on Dr. Dre’s iconic album The Chronic in 1992, few could have predicted the meteoric rise of the California local; 17 studio albums, 17 Grammy nominations and tens of millions of record sales, plus appearances in acclaimed movies and TV shows and his own burgeoning cannabis business.

From playing piano at his local baptist church in Long Beach, to becoming one of the world's most recognised, revered and respected artists….and he’s not even close to retiring. Get ready for Snoop Dogg Aotearoa!

