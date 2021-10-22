Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge Postpones To February 2022

Friday, 22 October 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

With 5 weeks to go until the planned date for New Zealand’s largest cycling event, (traditionally held on the last Saturday in November), and after much deliberation and consultation with riders, stakeholders, event partners and others, we have made the decision to postpone this year’s BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge and move the 44th running of the event to its reserve date of 19 February 2022.

Around 5,000 riders, 7,500 supporters and spectators, along with over 800 personnel and volunteers are in attendance each year. With this in mind, the decision has been reached with everyone’s health and well-being at the forefront, along with the current uncertainty around the ability to host large scale events and engage in nationwide travel in the immediate future.

We have not reached our decision to postpone the event lightly. However, after much careful consideration, we have concluded that hosting a February event is in the best interests of our cycling community given the challenging and uncertain environment facing the event industry in the near term. It also provides everyone with some certainty and clarity to be able to re-arrange accommodation and travel plans, revise training regimes and to be ready to ride again this summer.

We also believe that by moving the date out by three months, we should all have more certainty in relation to COVID-19 with respect to gathering sizes, alert levels, border restrictions and vaccinations, and what they mean in order to be able to run and deliver a large scale event of our nature.

We totally understand that the change of date may not be ideal for some people’s own personal circumstances. For all those already entered, you are automatically transferred to the 19 February 2022 date. The event is owned by a charitable trust, and we are committed to honouring our commitments to the community we support. Given the significant non-recoupable costs that the event has incurred over the past 18 months, no refunds or transfers to future event dates are available, however if you are unable to make the postponement date, you will be able to transfer your entry to another rider at no charge right up until 31 January 2022.

And for anyone not already entered, we’d love to have your support to help keep both us and the events industry alive and kicking by making the commitment to enter one of our many event categories on offer and help celebrate this special occasion on the events calendar in February.

Check out everything on offer and enter at: www.cyclechallenge.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 