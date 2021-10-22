Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

rova Presents A Brand New Local Podcast Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History

Friday, 22 October 2021, 7:45 am
Press Release: MediaWorks

Cementing its commitment to producing original entertaining, engaging, and educational content, rova is proud to announce a brand new 11 episode podcast series, delivered in two seasons, that takes a dangerously deep dive into Aotearoa’s Hip Hop history.

Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History is the most in-depth music podcast ever produced in New Zealand.

Join host Phil Bell O.N.Z.M. - AKA DJ Sir-Vere - as he opens up his contact book and calls in favours to capture the stories from the people he’s lived his life with - the New Zealand Hip Hop community. From the pioneers importing beats in the early 80s, to Scribe breaking records and changing the face of the music industry the 11 episodes feature over 100 interviews.

With commentary from well-known Kiwi artists including: Che FU, David Dallas, Dawn Raid, DLT, Decepticonz, Dei Hamo, Emcee Lucia, Ladi 6, K’Lee, Mareko, Mark de Clive Lowe, Manuel Bundy, P Money, Savage, Scribe, Sisters Underground, Slave, Tom Scott and many more.

Season one, which drops on rova on November 19, comprises six episodes and covers 1980 through to 1996, starting with the untold story of DJ Tony ‘Teepee’ Pene, and ending with Che Fu starting his solo career.

The second season of Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History will cover 1996 - 2015 and will be released in 2022.

rova is also delighted to announce season two of women’s financial podcast Raising The Curve and the brand new Grey Areas which is in development for 2022. TV icon Petra Bagust will have fun, funny and engaging conversations about the pitfalls of getting older.

With even more original podcasts and returning series to be confirmed in the new year rova Content Director Richie Culph says:

“We are incredibly proud of our stable of radio catch-up podcasts, but on top of this we are committed to creating new local content with diverse voices and inclusive conversation.

Tic-Heads was the first of many great new initiatives for rova which resonated with listeners, and this is just the beginning.”

Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics and Randell was yesterday recognised as the number one debut podcast in the Podcast Ranker for October, and rova original Trainee Sexologist continues to rank in the top 50 podcasts.

The whole first season of Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History will be available on rova on November 19, with episodes releasing weekly on all other podcast platforms from November 21.

For a trailer click here.

Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History is a rova original produced by MediaWorks and made with support from NZ On Air.

*Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics and Randell is the #1 debut podcast, and the #2 locally made original podcast in the New Zealand Podcast Ranker as of October 2021.

