NZ Beer Awards 2021

New Zealand’s Beer Awards for 2021 have wrapped up, and winners have been announced following a ‘Virtual Awards’ ceremony that took place on Thursday 21st October.

Following a hiatus in 2020 organisers, Brewers Guild of New Zealand, were impressed with the 839 entries received, across 122 different style classes. Guild Executive Director, Sabrina Kunz said, “To receive this number of entries is a huge showing considering the impact that covid has continued to have on our industry over the past two years.”

With covid continuing to have an impact on the entry process and judge availability due to last minute alert level changes, it was a sign of relief for the team when the judging was wrapped up in just two and a half days. Chief Judge, David Nicholls, of DNA Brewery said, “that the calibre of entries were a reflection of the quality and creativity in the New Zealand Beer Awards.”

During a ‘normal’ year, over 500 people from across the industry and the country would gather to attend the NZ Beer Awards dinner to find out the trophy and medal winners across the 14 style classes, as well as the 7 Champion Awards and 5 Industry Awards.

Winners on the evening included Alibi Brewing as Champion Exhibitor, a micro brewery on Waiheke Island, and Tekapo based Burke’s Brewing who took out New Zealand’s Best Beer with their Unforgiven Porter,

The Brewers Guild of New Zealand are excited to see some new names amongst the winning breweries and all of the winners can be found on the NZ Ale Trail www.nzaletrail.com/nzbeerawards

Full Catalogue of Results - https://www.brewersguild.org.nz/awards/

New Zealand Ale Trail - https://www.nzaletrail.com/

NZ Beer Award Results - https://www.nzaletrail.com/nzbeerawards

Champion Award Winners Champion Micro Brewery Three Sisters Brewery Taranaki Champion Small Brewery Altitude Brewing Co Queenstown Champion Medium Brewery McLeod’s Brewery Waipu, Northland Champion Large Brewery Garage Project Te Aro, Wellington Champion New Zealand Exhibitor Alibi Brewing Waiheke Island Champion New Zealand Manufacturer bStudio Napier, Hawkes Bay Champion New Zealand Beer Burkes Brewing - Unforgiven Porter Lake Tekapo, Mackenzie Country

Trophy Winners Boneface Brewing Company International Lager - Outlaw Panhead Custom Ales New Zealand Style - Port Road Pilsner Alibi Brewing Company Amber/Dark Lager - Temná Zima The Emerson Brewing Company Ltd British Ale - Emersons Bookbinder Garage Project Brewery European Ale - Chance, Luck & Magic McLeod’s Brewery Amber/Dark Ale - Harvest Moon Dark IPA Garage Project Brewery International Pale Ale - Proper IPA Behemoth Brewing Company Indian Pale Ale - Get Busy Hopping Waitoa Beer Juicy/Hazy - Afterglow Hazy IPA Burkes Brewing Co Stout & Porter - Unforgiven Porter Three Sisters Brewery Wheat & Other Grain - Roses & Rivets Beer Baroness Brewing Company Fruit & Flavoured - Dare to Diva Lion Specialty & Experimental - Speights Mid Ale Kereru Brewing Company Wood & Barrel Aged - Amberine

Industry Award Winners



Brewing Sustainability Award

Sawmill Brewery Beer Tourism Award Moa Brewing Company - Moa Tap Room Beer Media Award Alice Neville Morton Coutts Award Dr Ron Beatson Packaging Award Small Gods & Maltkult Brewing Co - The Satan Can Trilogy

© Scoop Media

