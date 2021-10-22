NZ Beer Awards 2021
New Zealand’s Beer Awards for 2021 have wrapped up, and winners have been announced following a ‘Virtual Awards’ ceremony that took place on Thursday 21st October.
Following a hiatus in 2020 organisers, Brewers Guild of New Zealand, were impressed with the 839 entries received, across 122 different style classes. Guild Executive Director, Sabrina Kunz said, “To receive this number of entries is a huge showing considering the impact that covid has continued to have on our industry over the past two years.”
With covid continuing to have an impact on the entry process and judge availability due to last minute alert level changes, it was a sign of relief for the team when the judging was wrapped up in just two and a half days. Chief Judge, David Nicholls, of DNA Brewery said, “that the calibre of entries were a reflection of the quality and creativity in the New Zealand Beer Awards.”
During a ‘normal’ year, over 500 people from across the industry and the country would gather to attend the NZ Beer Awards dinner to find out the trophy and medal winners across the 14 style classes, as well as the 7 Champion Awards and 5 Industry Awards.
Winners on the evening included Alibi Brewing as Champion Exhibitor, a micro brewery on Waiheke Island, and Tekapo based Burke’s Brewing who took out New Zealand’s Best Beer with their Unforgiven Porter,
The Brewers Guild of New Zealand are excited to see some new names amongst the winning breweries and all of the winners can be found on the NZ Ale Trail www.nzaletrail.com/nzbeerawards
Full Catalogue of Results - https://www.brewersguild.org.nz/awards/
New Zealand Ale Trail - https://www.nzaletrail.com/
NZ Beer Award Results - https://www.nzaletrail.com/nzbeerawards
Champion Award Winners
Champion Micro Brewery
Three Sisters Brewery
Taranaki
Champion Small Brewery
Altitude Brewing Co
Queenstown
Champion Medium Brewery
McLeod’s Brewery
Waipu, Northland
Champion Large Brewery
Garage Project
Te Aro, Wellington
Champion New Zealand Exhibitor
Alibi Brewing
Waiheke Island
Champion New Zealand Manufacturer
bStudio
Napier, Hawkes Bay
Champion New Zealand Beer
Burkes Brewing - Unforgiven Porter
Lake Tekapo, Mackenzie Country
Trophy Winners
Boneface Brewing Company
International Lager - Outlaw
Panhead Custom Ales
New Zealand Style - Port Road Pilsner
Alibi Brewing Company
Amber/Dark Lager - Temná Zima
The Emerson Brewing Company Ltd
British Ale - Emersons Bookbinder
Garage Project Brewery
European Ale - Chance, Luck & Magic
McLeod’s Brewery
Amber/Dark Ale - Harvest Moon Dark IPA
Garage Project Brewery
International Pale Ale - Proper IPA
Behemoth Brewing Company
Indian Pale Ale - Get Busy Hopping
Waitoa Beer
Juicy/Hazy - Afterglow Hazy IPA
Burkes Brewing Co
Stout & Porter - Unforgiven Porter
Three Sisters Brewery
Wheat & Other Grain - Roses & Rivets
Beer Baroness Brewing Company
Fruit & Flavoured - Dare to Diva
Lion
Specialty & Experimental - Speights Mid Ale
Kereru Brewing Company
Wood & Barrel Aged - Amberine
Industry
Award Winners
Beer Tourism Award
Moa Brewing Company - Moa Tap Room
Beer Media Award
Alice Neville
Morton Coutts Award
Dr Ron Beatson
Packaging Award
Small Gods & Maltkult Brewing Co - The Satan Can Trilogy