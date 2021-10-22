Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Beer Awards 2021

Friday, 22 October 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: The Brewers Guild

New Zealand’s Beer Awards for 2021 have wrapped up, and winners have been announced following a ‘Virtual Awards’ ceremony that took place on Thursday 21st October.

Following a hiatus in 2020 organisers, Brewers Guild of New Zealand, were impressed with the 839 entries received, across 122 different style classes. Guild Executive Director, Sabrina Kunz said, “To receive this number of entries is a huge showing considering the impact that covid has continued to have on our industry over the past two years.”

With covid continuing to have an impact on the entry process and judge availability due to last minute alert level changes, it was a sign of relief for the team when the judging was wrapped up in just two and a half days. Chief Judge, David Nicholls, of DNA Brewery said, “that the calibre of entries were a reflection of the quality and creativity in the New Zealand Beer Awards.”

During a ‘normal’ year, over 500 people from across the industry and the country would gather to attend the NZ Beer Awards dinner to find out the trophy and medal winners across the 14 style classes, as well as the 7 Champion Awards and 5 Industry Awards.

Winners on the evening included Alibi Brewing as Champion Exhibitor, a micro brewery on Waiheke Island, and Tekapo based Burke’s Brewing who took out New Zealand’s Best Beer with their Unforgiven Porter,

The Brewers Guild of New Zealand are excited to see some new names amongst the winning breweries and all of the winners can be found on the NZ Ale Trail www.nzaletrail.com/nzbeerawards

Full Catalogue of Results - https://www.brewersguild.org.nz/awards/

New Zealand Ale Trail - https://www.nzaletrail.com/

NZ Beer Award Results - https://www.nzaletrail.com/nzbeerawards

Champion Award Winners

Champion Micro Brewery

Three Sisters Brewery

Taranaki

Champion Small Brewery

Altitude Brewing Co

Queenstown

Champion Medium Brewery

McLeod’s Brewery

Waipu, Northland

Champion Large Brewery

Garage Project

Te Aro, Wellington

Champion New Zealand Exhibitor

Alibi Brewing

Waiheke Island

Champion New Zealand Manufacturer

bStudio

Napier, Hawkes Bay

Champion New Zealand Beer

Burkes Brewing - Unforgiven Porter

Lake Tekapo, Mackenzie Country

Trophy Winners

Boneface Brewing Company

International Lager - Outlaw

Panhead Custom Ales

New Zealand Style - Port Road Pilsner

Alibi Brewing Company

Amber/Dark Lager - Temná Zima

The Emerson Brewing Company Ltd

British Ale - Emersons Bookbinder

Garage Project Brewery

European Ale - Chance, Luck & Magic

McLeod’s Brewery

Amber/Dark Ale - Harvest Moon Dark IPA

Garage Project Brewery

International Pale Ale - Proper IPA

Behemoth Brewing Company

Indian Pale Ale - Get Busy Hopping

Waitoa Beer

Juicy/Hazy - Afterglow Hazy IPA

Burkes Brewing Co

Stout & Porter - Unforgiven Porter

Three Sisters Brewery

Wheat & Other Grain - Roses & Rivets

Beer Baroness Brewing Company

Fruit & Flavoured - Dare to Diva

Lion

Specialty & Experimental - Speights Mid Ale

Kereru Brewing Company

Wood & Barrel Aged - Amberine

Industry Award Winners

Brewing Sustainability Award
Sawmill Brewery

Beer Tourism Award

Moa Brewing Company - Moa Tap Room

Beer Media Award

Alice Neville

Morton Coutts Award

Dr Ron Beatson

Packaging Award

Small Gods & Maltkult Brewing Co - The Satan Can Trilogy

