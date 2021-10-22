Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Men In Green Rule At Motocross Fundraiser In Taupo

Friday, 22 October 2021, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

Two teams, each including two former Motocross of Nations team riders, stole the spotlight at the big annual Battle Of The Teams motocross in Taupo on Friday.

The Motocross of Nations (MXoN) is the pinnacle of the sport globally, often referred to as the “Olympic Games of motocross”, pitting nation against nation in an annual showdown to determine the best motocross country in the world, and the Taupo Motorcycle Club’s spin on that is to run a similar team-versus-team event as a fundraiser to help enable New Zealand to send a contingent to the MXoN each year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Team New Zealand to sit out the MXoN – typically staged in Europe – in 2020 and again in 2021, but Taupo’s Battle Of The Clubs went ahead anyway this year with the sole aim of boosting the bank account for future MXoN bids by Team New Zealand.

This year it was the six-rider team representing Team Green Kawasaki that stole the honours in the popular domestic event, Rotorua’s Jonathan Martelli (MX1), Tauranga’s Josiah Natzke (MX2), Hawera’s Daryl Hurley (Veteran), Morrinsville’s Jarrod Hannon (Junior 250cc), Te Puke’s Flynn Watts (Junior 125cc) and Mangakino’s Maz Parkes (Junior 85cc) combining brilliantly to seal the main prize by seven points from the Alpinestars Team.

Natzke and Hurley have both in the past represented New Zealand at the MXoN in Europe and the United States and it was perhaps their experience at this popular international clash that gave Team Green Kawasaki an edge on Friday.

The runner-up Alpinestars team comprised Mount Maunganui pair Rhys Carter (MX1) and Cody Cooper (Veteran), Taupo’s Cohen Chase (MX2), New Plymouth’s Rian King (Junior 250cc), Levin’s Phoenix van Dusschoten (Junior 125cc) and Napier’ Boston Scott (Junior 85cc).

Cooper and Carter had also formerly been MXoN riders for New Zealand in past years.

In the junior/senior breakdown, Team Green Kawasaki topped the junior rankings, while the Alpinestars team headed the senior rankings, but, most significantly, it was the men in green who won the contest overall.

Kawasaki New Zealand's managing director Shane Verhoeven, the team manager on Friday, was naturally thrilled with the outcome his riders achieved.

“It was a challenge with COVID that’s for sure. We had a couple of riders stuck at the border and we had to recruit at the last minute to fill the gaps. But it worked out well and I’m over the moon with the team.

“Actually it was the juniors that pulled us through and we were second overall in the senior grade too. When you see riders like Cody Cooper and Daryl Hurley riding in the veterans’ grade just shows how fast the older guys were today.

“Kawasaki on top … hey, let the good times roll.”

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 