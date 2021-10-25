Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Virtual Reality Film Gets Nominated As Best Narrative Experience

Monday, 25 October 2021, 7:21 am
Press Release: CONICAL

The Green Fairy (New Zealand’s first Virtual Reality Movie), has been nominated as Best Narrative Experience in this week’s Raindance Film Festival. Listed as a NZ Film for immersive experiences, the festival is awarding big names such as Michael Caine in their lineup. https://raindance.org/festival/

About the Festival

For the sixth year, Raindance Film Festival in London, celebrates the creators who are pushing the artistic boundaries of the medium of Virtual Reality storytelling.

This week, Raindance’s event will feature over 30 works from creators around the world, both online (via Virtual Reality) and at physical locations in London.

“Raindance immersive is back this year with groundbreaking new work by the most brilliant indie VR creators,“ says festival curator Mária Rakušanová in a statement.

https://www.vrfocus.com/2021/10/raindance-immersive-returns-next-week-both-online-and-in-person/

In a post-COVID world, where it becomes difficult / impossible to travel, Virtual Reality has re-ignited the spirit of attending a Film Festival. Through the Virtual Reality experience, attendees can arrive at a virtual venue and interact with one another as virtual avatars of themselves as they select their VR movies to watch, and in the case of a NZ made film, audiences around the world will be able to experience The Green Fairy VR.

About the VR Film

CONICAL was the first company in New Zealand to have created a movie in Virtual Reality, titled ‘The Green Fairy’. The studio was awarded a government grant from the NZ Film Commission for their ground-breaking achievement in innovation for – Virtual Reality Storytelling.

Beyond the awe and wonder of Virtual Reality, CONICAL’s mission was to tell magical story that created deep empathy for viewers; all through VR goggles. If viewers can suspend disbelief and step into the virtual fairy ring, they’ll get a step closer to what it would feel to be in a fantasy world that they would have only dreamed of in their childhood.

https://www.raindanceimmersive.com/the-green-fairy/

About the Story

Follow the adventures of a little Green Fairy who is driven from her beloved home by the terrifying Fairy Catchers – she has no choice but to find a new place to live! As she embarks on her journey to the ‘Big Little City’, it is only through sheer faith and perseverance that she is able to overcome the rejection from other fairies and find her true place in the world.

About the Director

Alejandro Davila was nominated finalist ‘Young New Zealand Innovator of the Year’ after making New Zealand’s first Virtual Reality movie, which proved to the country that it is possible to tell stories in this medium. This has led to a ripple effect across the country, resulting in government grants for interactive storytelling and a nationwide distribution model for VR content.

Alejandro immigrated to Aotearoa 15 years ago, following his dream of becoming a film director inspired by Peter Jackson. Today he’s proud to have become a film director of Virtual Reality entertainment as we step into a new world of immersive media.

“The future of The Green Fairy Virtual Reality experience brings our NZ story to international audiences with the support of the New Zealand Film Commisison. This is an exciting and innovative leap of progression – our vision along with support by key global industry partners, the likes of Epic Games is to immerse audiences in family friendly entertainment that captures their imagination. In future iterations we plan to introduce Artificial Intelligence for next-gen Storytelling to promote a fully interactive Green Fairy experience.

Alejandro Davila | Director & Producer – The Green Fairy VR

Call to action

