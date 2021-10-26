Amazon Prime Video What's On November

With more than 90 million books sold worldwide, The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and epic fantasy series of all time, set in a sprawling world where magic exists but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine, played by award-winning Rosamund Pike, as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with the prophesied Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. New Zealander Zoë Robins joins the journey that sets off November 19, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

One of the most important feature-documentaries to watch, Burning takes an unflinching look at the deadly Australian bushfires of 2019/20, known as ‘Black Summer’. From the lens of Academy and Emmy-award winning filmmaker, Eva Orner, the documentary has just been awarded the Sydney Film Festival Sustainable Future Award which recognises narrative that deepen our knowledge and awareness of the impact of the global climate emergency. Burning is an exploration of what happened as told from the perspective of victims of the fires, activists and scientists. A grueling but necessary glimpse to our future November 26.

Get a definitive look at the creation of the English Premier League and rapid evolution told through the lens of footballing icons such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Vinnie Jones and Alan Shearer in Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League kicking off November 5.

Also this month on Amazon Prime Video:

Self-described dickhead, Tommy Little is one of the most exciting comedians of his generation. In I’ll See Myself Out , Tommy Little’s real-life antics and setbacks are sure to have audiences rolling on the floor in front of whatever screen they’re watching from. It’s foolish, funny as hell, and definitely his own fault. Laughs start 5 November.

In Tampa Baes (November 5), this young lesbian 'it crowd', navigate and celebrate life in Tampa Bay, Florida's LGBTQ+ hub and the place to be seen. Always up for an adventure or a good party, this group of ambitious loyal friends constantly battle stereotypes and labels.

The U.S first openly LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member, Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete Buttigieg's campaign to be the youngest President of the United States, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband Chasten, and their ambitious team (November 12).

The third season of thriller HANNA, continues the journey of the extraordinary young girl as she tries to destroy the very organisation that created her. Watch Hanna as she moves closer to her goal from November 24.

Christmas comes early on Amazon Prime Video with more silly season flicks than you can throw a stick at. Helpful when finding motivation to get that online shopping ticked off early this year.

