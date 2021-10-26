Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Reuben Paterson: The Golden Bearing 30 October 2021 – 30 January 2022

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Reuben Paterson The Golden Bearing 2014. Mixed media. Courtesy of the artist and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery. Photo: Bryan James

Share a moment of magic and possibility under glittering golden leaves courtesy of Aotearoa New Zealand artist Reuben Paterson, who is helping install his work The Golden Bearing at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū remotely from his Auckland home under Level 3 restrictions.

The Golden Bearing opens at Christchurch Art Gallery on Saturday 30 October, and takes the form of a golden tree of no particular species – a deliberately universal work that will mean something a little different to each person who visits.

Felicity Milburn, Lead Curator at the Gallery, says The Golden Bearing sits somewhere between fantasy and hyperrealism.

“It’s a golden tree growing indoors, so it is obviously artificial, but the artist’s careful inclusion of small details makes it unexpectedly convincing, from the knobbly undulations of the roots and trunk to the delicate leaves, which are light enough to move slightly in a breeze,” Ms Milburn says.

The Golden Bearing stands 4.5 metres high and was created by hand using more than 200 kilograms of fibreglass, gold paint and glitter. Based in Auckland, Paterson is supervising the installation of The Golden Bearing remotely via phone, email and video calls – a novel approach for the Gallery, but an obvious solution in a world living with COVID-19.

First created in 2013, discussions about bringing the work to Christchurch began shortly after the March 15 2019 terror attacks, with Paterson wanting to offer “a little piece of joy” to the city.

“On a fundamental level, trees provide shelter, and we wanted to create a welcoming, family-friendly space where our visitors can experience something a bit magical, and where children can enjoy storytelling sessions under its leaves, or even post a picture to Instagram at #glittertree,” Ms Milburn says.

“The use of glitter will conjure up showbiz for some, but it’s also an effect found throughout nature – in the sparkle of wet sand, or the glistening frost on winter grass. That tension between what’s natural and what’s constructed is something Reuben has often worked with, not least because it offers a way to think about colonisation, and how ideas and belief systems from other places were imposed on the natural environment,” Ms Milburn says.

“In Aotearoa, trees contribute to our sense of identity in many different ways. In Te Ao Māori, they are connectors between human and spiritual worlds, with their roots grounding them in the earth as they reach for the sky. In Māori cosmology, it was Tāne, the forest god, who pushed apart his earth mother Papatūānuku and sky father Ranginui to create Te Ao Mārama – room and light for people. Paterson’s work plays in the space between all these ideas; linking nature and invention, reality and illusion, the past and possibility.”

Under-the-tree storytelling sessions and other events will take place over the duration of the exhibition. Keep an eye on https://christchurchartgallery.org.nz/ for details.

Artist background

Reuben Paterson (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāi Tūhoe, Tūhourangi, Scottish) was born in Tāmakai Makaurau / Auckland in 1973. He is best known for working with glitter, which he uses to create not only spellbinding surfaces, but to echo the dynamic movement of light in nature. Paterson’s paintings, sculptures and time-based works often incorporate Māori concepts and motifs, and references to the natural world.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 