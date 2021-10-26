What’s Streaming This November On Shudder In New Zealand

NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

Dead & Beautiful – Premieres 4 November

Five rich spoiled Asian twenty-somethings (Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are suffering from upper class ennui, unsure how to spend their days when so little is expected from them. In search of excitement, the five friends form the “Circle,” a group where they take turns designing a unique, extravagant experience for the others. But things go wrong when the privileged urbanites awaken after a night out, to find they have developed vampire fangs and an unquenchable thirst for flesh, blood, and adventure at any price.

Written & directed by David Verbeek

The Strings – Premieres 23 November

In the dead of winter, Catherine (Teagan Johnston), a talented musician who, having recently broken up her successful band, travels to her aunt's remote coastal cottage to work on new material in solitude. Once there, she and local photographer Grace (Jenna Schaefer) spark up a budding romance while visiting an abandoned farmhouse with a disturbing past. Soon after, strange and seemingly supernatural occurrences begin to manifest at the cottage, escalating each night and dangerously eroding Catherine's sense of reality.

Directed by Ryan Glover; written by Ryan Glover & Krista Dzialoszynski

CONTINUING SHUDDER SERIES

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – New episodes premiere every Tuesday

The groundbreaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history. Season four guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We're Here) and more. Season four cast details available here.

Behind the Monsters – New episodes premiere every Wednesday

Behind the Monsters takes an in-depth exploration of the creation of favorite horror icons including Candyman, Chucky, Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. No horror icon came out of a filmmaker’s first draft fully formed. There were early drafts, wrong turns, experimentation. Once made flesh (or latex), there’s presentation, impact, audience response and legacy. Each episode examines a horror icon who has broken free of the confines of the film from which it was born and become the stuff of legend.

Episode 101: Michael Myers – premieres 27 October

Episode 102: Candyman – premieres 3 November

Episode 103: Chucky - premieres 10 November

Episode 104: Freddy - premieres 17 November

Episode 105: Jason - premieres 24 November

Episode 106: Pinhead – premieres 1 December

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S LIBRARY

November 2

The Velvet Vampire

A married couple are invited to the desert home of bisexual female vampire Diane LeFanu, not realizing she’s a centuries-old bloodsucker keen on adding them both to her stable of lovers. Female vampires who swing both ways have been a staple of the genre since Sheridan LeFanu’s “Carmilla” and 1936’s DRACULA’S DAUGHTER. But THE VELVET VAMPIRE stands out for being one of the few such tales directed by a woman, in this instance cult director Stephanie Rothman (TERMINAL ISLAND) who mixes gauzy erotic dream sequences, comedy and nightmarish neck-biting in very fun fashion.

November 16

Awoken

A young medical student attempts to cure her brother from a terminal sleep illness called Fatal Familial Insomnia, where you are unable to sleep until you die. On her quest to help him, a more sinister reason for his condition is revealed.

Gravy

It's All Hallow's Eve. A trio of costumed misfits with very special dietary requirements seizes a Mexican cantina and force the staff to engage in a late night of gaming, food and libations. The only caveat is what's on the menu.

November 17

Etheria (Season 1)

From post-apocalyptic westerns to demented comedies to terrifying horror and gore, Etheria serves up the perfect blend of mind-bending and panic-inducing excitement from the best emerging women genre directors in the world. Each episode showcases a vision of the fantastic in this anthology series created to introduce amazing directors to devoted genre fans.

November 23

Black Water

A terrifying tale of survival in the mangrove swamps of Northern Australia.

Holidays

Holidays is an anthology feature film that puts a uniquely dark and original spin on some of the most iconic and beloved holidays of all time by challenging our folklore, traditions and assumptions.

November 30

Southbound

On a desolate stretch of desert highway, two men on the run from their past, a band on their way to the next gig, a man struggling to get home, a brother in search of his long-lost sister and a family on vacation are forced to confront their worst fears and darkest secrets in these interwoven tales of terror and remorse on the open road.

