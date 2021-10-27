Outward Bound Bounds Ahead In Hawke’s Bay

New Zealand’s leading outdoor education provider has teamed up with Hawke’s Bay Foundation to help unlock more young local students’ true potential.

The exciting new Outward Bound Fund has been set up in partnership with Hawke’s Bay Foundation and following a recent launch evening in Napier, has already grown to $24,000. The income raised from investing this Fund will go towards supporting 14 students from local high schools to attend the Outward Bound Kaweka Course, every year, in perpetuity.

As an outdoor lover and avid fitness guru, Hawke’s Bay Foundation Chair Giles Pearson kick-started the Fund on the night with a personal contribution of five thousand dollars and went on to share his own family connection to Outward Bound.

“When we began discussing this partnership I knew I would get personally involved. Our daughter Caitriona was chosen from her school to go on the Outward Bound Leadership Course several years ago and the benefits she gained have been exponential.

“As a quiet achiever who would hang back, the confidence, self belief and sense of service it gave Caitriona…you can’t put a price on that.”

Founded in the UK in 1941 by Lawrence Holt and Kurt Hahn, Outward Bound is today an international network established in over 35 countries and attended by more than 150,000 people each year. In New Zealand alone, over 65 thousand students have enjoyed the Outward Bound experience based at Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds. Since 2016 over 150 students from Hawke’s Bay have attended as part of the Outward Bound Kaweka schools course. At a cost of $63,000 thousand per year to run the Kaweka course, Outward Bound relies heavily on personal donations, bequests and funding grants for students selected on their potential and commitment to their community.

Speaking at the recent Fund launch, Outward Bound Chief Executive Malindi MacLean explained, “Outward Bound is more relevant today than it ever was. You only have to look at the complexities, fast pace, technology and uncertain times young people face today. I truly believe I have the best job in the world, investing in the young people of tomorrow.”

A key example of one such young leader is 17 year old Hastings Boys High School student Quaid Crawford. As part of Outward Bound’s 2021 Kaweka course, Quaid was chosen to captain a four day sailing adventure in Queen Charlotte Sound. Quaid and his watchmates were tested both mentally and physically to return home safely.

“Outward Bound was one of the most challenging yet rewarding things I have ever done. Being pushed out of my comfort zone taught me to be a better leader and to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. I think if Covid has taught us anything, it’s the need for resilience and the ability to adapt.

“I was lucky to be offered this life-changing opportunity and I hope this new Fund will enable others like me to experience the same. I now have a great appreciation for the community support that goes into getting kids like me there. The effect Outward Bound has on our rangatahi’s lives cannot be underestimated.”

If you, or someone you know, would like to contribute to the Outward Bound Fund through Hawke’s Bay Foundation, head over to our website www.hawkesbayfoundation.org.nzor give our team a call on 870 4648.

