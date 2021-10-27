Renwick Farms Dominion Trot

New Zealand’s greatest trotting race will carry a new name this year, but it is one already familiar to most in harness racing.

Successful breeding operation Renwick Farms will sponsor the great race on Show Day, 12 November at Addington, thanks to the support of owner Paul and Pauline Renwick.

Renwick Farms have been offering yearlings at the national sale for the last 15 years, averaging 12 yearlings a year, and highlighted by this year’s juvenile pacing sensation Akuta, whose winning performance was the highlight of Jewels Day in June.

“We are offering a half-sister to Akuta by Always B Miki at the 2022 sale in February, and Akuta’s dam Adore To Our Dreams has a full brother at foot that will also be offered at the sales the following year”.

“We are thrilled and proud to have our farms name attached to one of New Zealand harness racing’s iconic events,” said Renwick, a former president of the New Brighton Harness Racing Club, and director of Addington Raceway.

The field for the Dominion is shaping as one of the strongest in recent times with Sundees Son back to defend the title he won so impressively last season.

The market for the Renwick Farms Dominion are available at tab.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

