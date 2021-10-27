Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Trust Unveils Arts In Schools Programme For Queenstown And Wānaka Youth (tamariki)

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Three Lakes Cultural Trust

More than 300 children in Queenstown and Wānaka will have the chance to work with leading professional local artists in a new programme launched this week.

The Three Lakes Cultural Trust has spearheaded the Arts in Schools pilot, designed to provide essential arts opportunities to local primary school students from October 28 to November 11.

Ten professional artists across four mediums will spend 10 hours over five consecutive days with the students, enhancing their skills in mediums they would otherwise not be exposed to.

Arts in Schools kicks off this week in Wānaka, with Holy Family Catholic School pupils working with Arrowtown printmaker Sue Marshall, Queenstown sculptor Tony O’Keefe, Queenstown photographer Glen Howie, Wānaka painters Sierra Roberts and Kym Beaton. The programme then moves to Shotover Country Primary next week, where students will work with Sue Marshall, printmaker Marion Vialade-Worch, sculptors Charlotte Graf andTony O’Keefe, painters Ann Wyatt, Grant Whitby and Kym Beaton, photographers Dan Childs, Patrick Fallon and Martin Kohn, all from Queenstown.

Three Lakes Cultural Trust general manager Jo Brown says the goal is that the programme will evolve to include additional schools and, in the future, all schools in the district will be included.

“Students will learn that everyone has creative capacity – it simply needs to be developed. Tamariki will get to forge their own path while developing their creative thinking processes. Arts in Schools has been designed specifically to demonstrate this,” she says.

During the programme, students will also learn about the wide range of careers available in cultural industries, teachers get the opportunity to develop teaching skills in their chosen medium, and they will be enabled to develop a local curriculum relevant to their people and place.

“Arts and culture are now more critical than ever – research shows that creativity and the arts are hugely beneficial for people’s wellbeing. In the Trust’s role as advocators and enablers, our goal is to encourage the next generation of innovative thinkers and we believe that the arts should have a prominent place in the New Zealand education curriculum.”

Arts in Schools has been generously funded by Youthtown.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Three Lakes Cultural Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 