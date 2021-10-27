Pacific Fusion Fashion Show Postpones 2021 Event To Early 2022

Following the government's recent announcement of the new traffic light system to manage Covid-19 in Aotearoa, Pacific Fusion Fashion Show 2021 will now take place in early 2022.

With the government's introduction of vaccine certificates for events, PFFS organisers believe February 2022 will allow the event to go ahead safely in Papatoetoe, Auckland.

“Our backup plan was originally set for January 2022 however now that the government is introducing vaccine certificates, we believe February will allow us to safely deliver our event,” says founder Pacific Fusion Fashion Show Founder Nora Swann. “As an extra precaution, we have spoken to our suppliers on the flexibility of dates and will work accordingly as per government's lead.”

“We received a huge amount of support after the launch of this year's marketing video which is an indication that the wider community are supporting us and looking forward to our event just as much as our Pacific fashion community are.”

Tickets purchased for the 4th of December 2021 event will be transferred to the new date when it's confirmed. Any ticket holders who wish to get a refund instead should contact the PFFS team on hello@fusionfashion.co.nz

A new date for 2022 will be announced in coming weeks when there are government updates on the feasibility of events in the Auckland region.

