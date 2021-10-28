Motorcycle Extravaganza Gets New Title Sponsor

The Star Insure Motofest comes to Hampton Downs in March 2022

New Zealand's biggest motorcycle circuit racing event at Hampton Downs will have a new sponsor for the event in March next year.

The two days of two-wheel racing action along with an impressive display of motorbikes will be sponsored by Star Insurance Specialists

The Hampton Downs' MotoFest event, now approaching it's fourth edition, will take place over the weekend of 5-6 March 2022. Headlining the event will be the New Zealand Superbike Championship along with the the Motul NZ Classic Grand Prix and the Shoei Helmets-sponsored Classic Two Stroke races.

New Zealand Superbike Series Director Grant Ramage confirmed Star Insure Motofest will be an important round of their championship.

"While it is difficult to plan a national series right now given the current Covid situation, we are locking the Star Insure MotoFest into our plans for 2022. It has been, and we hope it will continue to be the marquee annual event for both the sport and the competitors," said Ramage.

Off track, an impressive assortment of bikes steeped in history will be on display in the Star Insure Legends Garage, where the public will be able to meet our Kiwi legends of the sport like Graeme Crosby, Aaron Slight and Andrew Stroud.

"We are very pleased and very proud to now be the naming rights sponsor of the Star Insure MotoFest," said Star Insurance Specialists CEO Nick Baker.

"We've had great success with our partnership since the event's inception back in 2018 so when the naming rights opportunity came up, we saw it as a natural progression."

"We are one of the biggest insurers of motorcycles in New Zealand, so we see great value in associating our brand with Star Insure MotoFest and really look forward to the event," he added.

Like Star Insurance, Hampton Downs has a major involvement with the motorcycle community and boasts the largest enthusiast membership in New Zealand with its HD Moto track days.

"Tony (Quinn) has made it clear from day one that motorcycle enthusiasts and racers are not just welcome but are an important part of what we do at Hampton Downs," says Hampton Downs CEO Josie Sillane.

"In addition to the effort we have put in to build MotoFest, we provide our HD Moto membership with at least one track day a month, several of those are run on the exclusive international circuit."

Meanwhile Hampton Downs Commercial manager Mike Marsden is delighted to see Star Insurance Specialists step up to the title sponsor role.

"Sponsors are the key to the success of MotoFest, so naturally we are stoked that Star Insurance has recognised the value of being associated and committing to the future of the event has been a critical component in our team being able to plan a way forward," said Marsden.

Motofest was created by Hampton Downs back in 2018 and in three years has grown to be the premiere track racing event in New Zealand.

Tickets and hospitality packages are now on sale at www.hamtondowns.com

