Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Summer At Coronet Peak Back For A Third Year

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: NZSki

Coronet Peak is set to crank into its third summer season, with the arrival of a brand-new mountain biking trail and a stacked event calendar.

Construction of Upper Rude Rock Trail, which was approved by the Department of Conservation in 2005, is expected to be ready for the summer season to kick off on December 11.

As part of Queenstown Mountain Bike Club’s long term strategic plan, the new Grade 4 track will connect with world-renowned Rude Rock Trail, before joining onto Hot Rod which takes riders to the valley floor.

The 1200m ride from top-to-bottom is understood to be the longest vertical metres of single-track descent in New Zealand.

Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr has tucked his skis away and is fizzing for an epic summer season ahead.

“One of the things that draws people back to Coronet Peak is the vibe. The facilities and the amphitheatre at the base all contribute to an exceptional experience,” Nigel says.

The Coronet Express Gondola will be operating throughout summer, providing visitors with world famous views over the Wakatipu basin and back to the divide of the Southern Alps. Café 1200 will also return with its delicious all-day menu.

Coronet Peak’s facilities will be taken advantage of, with a mix of events lined up. From Santa Paws through to Craft Beer & BBQ Summit, several running events and of course some full-noise mountain biking staples.

As another new addition to the summer season, a mountain bike shuttle will be offered from the base of Hot Rod to the Coronet Peak base building.

The shuttle will operate on the hour from 11am till 4pm. Rides start from $8 with multiride options available.

Coronet Peak will be open five days a week from Thursday to Monday, 10am till 4pm. Every Thursday the mountain will remain open until 8pm and visiting food trucks will be operating.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZSki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 