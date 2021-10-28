Summer At Coronet Peak Back For A Third Year

Coronet Peak is set to crank into its third summer season, with the arrival of a brand-new mountain biking trail and a stacked event calendar.

Construction of Upper Rude Rock Trail, which was approved by the Department of Conservation in 2005, is expected to be ready for the summer season to kick off on December 11.

As part of Queenstown Mountain Bike Club’s long term strategic plan, the new Grade 4 track will connect with world-renowned Rude Rock Trail, before joining onto Hot Rod which takes riders to the valley floor.

The 1200m ride from top-to-bottom is understood to be the longest vertical metres of single-track descent in New Zealand.

Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr has tucked his skis away and is fizzing for an epic summer season ahead.

“One of the things that draws people back to Coronet Peak is the vibe. The facilities and the amphitheatre at the base all contribute to an exceptional experience,” Nigel says.

The Coronet Express Gondola will be operating throughout summer, providing visitors with world famous views over the Wakatipu basin and back to the divide of the Southern Alps. Café 1200 will also return with its delicious all-day menu.

Coronet Peak’s facilities will be taken advantage of, with a mix of events lined up. From Santa Paws through to Craft Beer & BBQ Summit, several running events and of course some full-noise mountain biking staples.

As another new addition to the summer season, a mountain bike shuttle will be offered from the base of Hot Rod to the Coronet Peak base building.

The shuttle will operate on the hour from 11am till 4pm. Rides start from $8 with multiride options available.

Coronet Peak will be open five days a week from Thursday to Monday, 10am till 4pm. Every Thursday the mountain will remain open until 8pm and visiting food trucks will be operating.

