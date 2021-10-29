‘Adele One Night Only’ Special To Screen On TVNZ | Includes Exclusive Interview With Oprah Winfrey

TVNZ will screen the highly anticipated Adele One Night Only, a new prime time special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance and the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.

The two-hour event will air on Monday 22 November and will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

The special will also include some of Adele’s chart-topping hits in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

The English singer/songwriter is one of the biggest selling music artists in the world. Her haul includes 15 Grammy Awards®, 9 BRIT Awards®, an Academy Award® and a Golden Globe®. Her groundbreaking album 21 is the biggest selling album of the 21st century. Recently, Adele announced the November 19 release of her latest album, 30. The album is preceded by the first single, Easy On Me, which was released on October 15.

TVNZ will screen Adele One Night Only on Monday 22 November on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand.

