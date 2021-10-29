SPOON Release New Single & Video 'The Hardest Cut' + Announce New Album

Spoon’s tenth album, Lucifer on the Sofa, due out February 11 2022 via Matador Records, is the band’s purest rock ’n roll record to date. Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin in more than a decade.

Lucifer on the Sofa bottles the physical thrill of a band tearing up a packed room. It’s an album of intensity and intimacy, where the music’s harshest edges feel as vivid as the directions quietly murmured into the mic on the first take. According to frontman Britt Daniel, “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

Today, the band released the first single 'The Hardest Cut'. Heavy on scorch and bite and anchored by detuned guitars, 'The Hardest Cut' was the first song written by Daniel, who co-wrote the tune with Alex Fischel, for the new album. “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top,” Daniel explains.

The track is accompanied by the video, featuring Spoon rocking a bizarre house party. Listen to 'The Hardest Cut' HERE and watch the video HERE.

Lucifer on the Sofa was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.

The album’s artwork was created by renowned artist Edel Rodriguez, beautifully laid out in a vinyl format that will be featured in multiple colour variants, including an exclusive opaque orange and black pattern available at www.spoontheband.com and www.matadorrecords.com

Pre-order Lucifer On the Sofa HERE or at your local retailer.

Spoon - 'The Hardest Cut' (Official Video)

Tonight, Friday October 29th, at 10pm NZDT fans from New Zealand will be able to experience 'The Hardest Cut' and additional songs from the new album alongside Spoon’s full catalog of hits, by tuning into BACK TO THE LIFE //LIVE FROM LOS ANGELES. Directed by Andreas Neumann from the Teragram in Los Angeles, this show expertly captures the frenetic energy one will always find at a Spoon gig. Available for global viewing via Moment House HERE. Watch the trailer HERE.

© Scoop Media

