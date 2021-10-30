Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Prestigious Māori Literature Awards Celebrate Success Online: 2021 Pikihuia Awards Winners Announced

Saturday, 30 October 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Maori Literature Trust

The winners of the 2021 Pikihuia Awards, the short story writing awards hosted by the Māori Literature Trust, were announced in an online ceremony streamed on Saturday afternoon.

While whānau and supporters of the finalists could not gather at Te Wharewaka o Pōneke as they usually would, the online ceremony recognised the achievements of 18 Māori writers and their stories in a new format.

‘The Pikihuia Awards are always a special event. So it was important that we could include all of our finalists in this online celebration. Our judges called the finalists in advance to meet them and discuss their stories – a valuable experience for any writer to get encouragement and feedback on their writing,’ said Robyn Bargh, Chair of the Māori Literature Trust.

The awards have four categories: First-time writer in te reo Māori, First-time writer in English, Emerging writer in te reo Māori and Emerging writer in English. Judges Carol Hirschfeld, Maiki Sherman, Emma Espiner and Vini Olsen-Reeder each judged one category and each choose two highly commended stories and one winner.

The selected stories this year covered themes such as mental health, language revitalisation, the health sector, lockdown and coming of age. ‘The awards encourage diverse Māori viewpoints in writing, and as a judge that’s what, overwhelmingly, makes it so exciting to participate in – to have the opportunity to bear witness to that depth of creativity and breadth of experience that is being expressed in storytelling,’ said Carol Hirschfeld.

The awards particularly promote original writing in Māori language, something critically needed in the literature landscape of Aotearoa. Vini Olsen-Reeder acknowledged the finalists’ effective use of language in this year’s entries to tell a compelling story that would appeal to a Māori-speaking reader, 'ko tāku i rapu ai, ko te reo kua eke ki tētahi āhuatanga e mōhio ai au ka mārama ki te kaipānui kōrero Māori, kia Māori ai tōna whai, nōna e pānui ana.'

The Pikihuia Awards have a long legacy of championing Māori literature and forging pathways to success for aspiring and emerging writers. ‘The world needs more Māori authors, and the best way to achieve this is for aspiring writers to simply start. Thanks, therefore, to the Pikihuia Awards for creating pathways that inspire the next generation of writers to take up the challenge,’ said Maiki Sherman.

Emma Espiner, too, reinforced the role Māori literature plays in today’s society. She says, ‘It is important for us as writers to tell our stories, but it is of critical importance to Aotearoa that Māori writers write our own stories. Indigenous storytelling is, and has always been, the beating heart of this country. Having had the honour and privilege of judging this category, I am full of hope for the future of Māori writing.’

All finalists, plus selected entries from the awards, have been published in the book Huia Short Stories 14 (Huia Publishers), which was launched at the online awards ceremony. All finalists recieved a year’s membership to the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa. The highly commended writers recieve a monetary prize, and the winners recieve a Mac Book Air and a monetary prize.

The 2021 Pikihuia Awards are made possible by the support of sponsors Creative New Zealand, Huia Publishers, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, Te Māngai Pāho and Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa The New Zealand Society of Authors.

The winners and highly commended writers for each categorys are as follows:

First-time writer in te reo Māori, judged by Vini Olsen-Reeder
Winner: 

Ngā Hoa Hoariri by Bonice Ropiha (Ngāti Kahungunu), Napier

Highly commended: He Rūkahu Rānei by Panitahi Howe (Ngāti Manawa), Napier

Ki Hea Noa Iho? by Jordanah-Lee Hohipa (Tūhoe), Auckland

First-time writer in English, judged by Emma Espiner

Winner:

Food Porn for the Incapacitated by Merryn Jones (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa), Hastings

Highly commended:

The Skinhead by Te Ariki Wi Neera (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), Kāpiti Coast

Argentine Ants and My Search for Hawaiki by J. Wiremu Kane (Ngāpuhi), Thames

Emerging writer in te reo Māori, judged by Maiki Sherman

Winner:

Pōhutukawa me Tana Āporo by Zeb Tamihana Nicklin (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Tūhoe, Ruapani, Ngā Tokorima a Hinemanuhiri, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri), Palmerston North

Highly commended:

Wairua by Atakohu Middleton (Ngāti Māhanga), Auckland

Iti te Kupu, Nui te Kōrero by Zeb Tamihana Nicklin (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Tūhoe, Ruapani, Ngā Tokorima a Hinemanuhiri, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri), Palmerston North

Emerging writer in English, judged by Carol Hirschfeld

Winner:

Two Letters by Nadine Anne Hura (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi), Porirua

Highly commended:

Let It Be/Waiho by Chris Reed (Ngāti Porou), Auckland

The Bus Driver by Miriama Gemmell (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa), Raumati Beach

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Literature Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 