Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

November Is The Month For Anglers To Explore

Saturday, 30 October 2021, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Anglers across the South Island have been counting down the days until November for the opening of some spectacular fisheries.

November heralds the opening of several backcountry and high-country waterways in the South Island for anglers.

Each year around 80,000 anglers get a fishing licence in the South Island and head out to explore the island’s fisheries.

In Otago and Southland, November 1 is the traditional opening of the high-country fisheries in those regions.

Southland Fish & Game Officer Cohen Stewart says anglers can take the opportunity to explore some of the region’s more remote fisheries, find some peace and solitude and enjoy being in the outdoors.

"The fishing is only secondary to the spectacular scenery on offer," Mr Stewart says.

The benefits to wellbeing from fishing are well documented. Taking some time to explore a new fishery or one you haven’t visited for a while will provide a respite from all the restrictions we face currently.

Otago Fish & Game Officer Bruce Quirey says Kiwis sometimes fail to appreciate what is right on their doorstep.

"Covid has shown us that we have plenty of places we can explore at home and have fun doing it."

This week, Otago and Southland Fish & Game staff drift-dived the stunning Greenstone River to check on fish populations and habitat state as part of monitoring these spectacular fisheries.

"The Greenstone was in spectacular condition," Mr Quirey said.

"The fish were mostly rainbow trout and were in top form. Some of the brown trout we found were of trophy size.

"We did not count as many fish as expected, but there are enough fish and stunning scenery to offer an amazing backcountry angling experience."

However, it’s not necessary to mount a full-on expedition to experience fishing; there are plenty of rivers and lakes in the South Island that anglers can drive to and go for a fish that will give you that great scenery and enjoyment of the outdoors.

"Freshwater fishing has the bonus of getting some great tasting kai for the table as well."

The first Saturday in November is the day for anglers in the Canterbury area that the high-country waterways open.

Canterbury anglers head for the high-country lakes in their droves to fish waterways that, like the ones further south, have been closed to angling to allow fish to spawn undisturbed.

The Coleridge and Ashburton lakes see an influx of anglers ready for opening weekend, with over 1000 fishing around Lake Coleridge itself.

Don’t forget that the small lakes, streams and rivers of the Mackenzie Basin are also opening and that there is both roadside access and wilderness experiences to be had there.

Central South Island Fish & Game Officer Rhys Adams says the easy access and proximity of these waterways to towns and cities mean they are a great outing for families in search of a little bit of adventure.

" The opening of the high-country unlocks a huge area for anglers to fish in".

"The high-country opening has become a huge tradition for many anglers, and it’s easy to see why when you look at the environment you get to fish in."

North Canterbury Fish & Game Officer Emily Arthur says the opening of the high-country waterways lets Kiwis explore some of our most pristine environments.

"It helps New Zealanders appreciate their unique places and highlights why we need to protect these special places, whether that be from the effects of land-use change or remembering to ‘check, clean, dry’ to stop the spread of aquatic pests."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 