Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ashburton Worth The Trip For Southland Shearing Gun

Sunday, 31 October 2021, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

A 1000km round-trip weekend drive paid-off for Southland shearer Brett Roberts with a successful defence of the Ashburton A and P Show Open title as the 2021-2021 shearing sports season resumed on Saturday.

Roberts won the title for the first time in 2019, ahead of the coronavirus crisis which forced the cancellation of the show last year, and the Rangiora and Ellesmere shows in the last fortnight, both for a second time.

Before heading to Ashburton from his home in Mataura, near Gore, Roberts warned competitors of a use-it-or-lose-it need to support the competitions, and was duly rewarded with victory in a five-man final of 20 Coopworth cross hoggets each.

He finished first in a tick over 18-and-a-half minutes, about 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Hugh De Lacy, of Parnassus.

In his 8th season in the Open class and claiming his 12th win in 56 finals, Roberts, a former Golden Shears Junior and Senior champion, ultimately claimed victory by a margin of 3.6pts as the combined time and quality points result matched the order in which the shearers had come off the board.

It also catapulted him on to the Shearing Sports New Zealand Open Shearing rankings top-six leaderboard, after four events, and he’s now in third place behind fellow Southland shearers Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, and Troy Pyper, now based in North Canterbury, neither of whom competed at Ashburton.

De Lacy was a comfortable 2.58pts clear of third-placed Duncan Leslie, of Owaka, who was in his second final in the Open grade.

Ashburton shearer Taare Edwards extended his lead in the Senior rankings with a second win and fourth top-two placing in the grade’s four events this season, North Canterbury-based Reuben King, from Central Hawke’s Bay, scored his second win in two Intermediate outings, after 11 wins in the Junior grade last season, and Lincoln College student Josh Devane, from Taihape, scored the third Junior win of his career and also now holds No 1 ranking in his grade.

Veteran Fairlie bladeshearer Tony Dobbs, who last year claimed his 100th bladeshearing win, scored his second in two outings in this season’s events with the blades.

Hopes for over 50 shearers across the five grades fell short with just 35 on the day, which disappointed competition convener Don Ford, who believes confirmation of more Covid cases in Christchurch at the end of last week stopped some wary competitors from making the trip.

“It was a bit weird not having any spectators,” he said. “It was a brilliant day, got very warm later on, those who were there had a good day, and the Open final was just incredible, a very exciting final.”

It enabled a local Open and Senior shearers event which became an all-Proshear showdown, won by "the boss", Rakaia contractor and veteran top Open shearer Grant Smith.

The challenge will be for considerably greater numbers next Saturday with the clash of the Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shear, about 70km south of Ashburton, and the Marlborough A and P Show shears in Blenheim, both also in the Covid Level 2 conditions.

The Get to the Point street day, of which the Gymkhana Shears Shears have been a part with a four-stand board trucked into the main street, has been cancelled but the Shears will still be held, but relocated to the Pleasant Point Domain.

Results from the Ashburton A and P Show Shears on Saturday, October 30, 2021:

Open final (20 sheep): Brett Roberts (Mataura) 18min 30.885sec, 62.69pts, 1; Hugh De Lacy (Parnassus 19min 5.79sec, 66.29pts, 2; Duncan Leslie (Owaka) 20min 5.46sec, 68.87pts, 3; Lyall Windleburn (Rangiora) 20min 10.46sec, 70.82pts, 4; Willie McSkimming (Oamaru) 20min 57.05sec, 75.7pts, 5.

Senior final (9 sheep): Taare Edwards (Ashburton) 12min 12.24sec, 45.17pts, 1; Mitchell Menzies (Ranfurly) 12min 0.67sec, 45.59pts, 2; Adam Hodges (Geraldine) 13min 30.67sec, 50.53pts, 3; Emily Te Kapa (Scotland) 12min 4.94sec, 53.14pts, 4.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Reuben King (Rangiora) 12min 52.36sec, 48.02pts, 1; Chase Rattray (Ashburton) 12min 40.42sec, 51.62pts, 2; Blake Crooks (Timaru) 13min 3.48sec, 55.57pts, 3; Savvy Taitoko (Pio Pio) 16min 32.37sec, 67.42pts, 4; Mitch Klever (Cave) 10min 47.42sec, 75.77pts, 5.

Junior final (4 sheep): Josh Devane (Taihape) 9min 21.68sec, 37.33pts, 1; Lachie Crafar (Rangiwahia) 11min 41.85sec, 45.84pts, 2; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 13min 24.64sec, 50.58pts, 3; Robyn Krause (Germany) 11min 50.75sec, 51.79pts, 4; Sarn McCone (Geraldine) 13min 57.47sec, 60.37pts, 5.

Open Blades (4 sheep): Tony Dobbs (Fairlie) 12min 4.68sec, 43.73pts, 1; Tim Hogg (Timaru) 13min 46.91sec, 50.1pts, 2; Noel Handley (Rangiora) 12min 3.65sec, 53.43pts, 3; Mike McConnell (Waikari) 14min 8.2sec, 56.66pts, 4; Phil Oldfield (Geraldine) 5.

Open/Senior Local (5 sheep): Grant Smith (Rakaia) 6min 17.59sec, 22.28pts, 1; Toko Hapuku (Methven) 5min 11.92sec, 23.64pts, 2; Taare Edwards (Ashburton) 6min 42.73sec, 26.34pts, 3; Duncan Leslie (Owaka) 5min 29.12sec, 27.26pts, 4; Adam Hodges (Geraldine) 7min 45.83sec, 28.09pts, 5.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 