Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Santa Speaks Te Reo: Write To Santa With NZ Post And Receive A Response In Te Reo – Ka Pai!

Monday, 1 November 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: NZ Post

In the past year, we have seen a huge response to Te Wiki o Te Reo Māoriand including more Reo in our everyday lives. NZ Post and Santa understand the importance and NZ Post is proud to be for the third year, offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa for Kiwi kids to receive a response in Te Reo Māori.


NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval says “for the third year, Kiwi kids have the opportunity to receive replies from Santa in two of our three official languages – Te Reo Māori and English.”

“We absolutely love being able to share in the magic that Christmas brings and being a part of Kiwi kids’ experience of writing to Santa. We’ve sent hundreds of responses in Te Reo Māori over the past few years and in 2021, we would love to deliver even more replies this year in Te Reo.”

Last year we developed a brand-new website that was visited by over 40,000 Kiwi kids, where you can send Santa an online letter – as well as having special access to Santa’s Ho Ho Homepage, where kids can read Santa’s emails, play games, listen to North Pole FM and browse Santa’s holiday snaps too.

“Last year NZ Post responded to almost 75,000 letters to Santa, and this year we’re looking forward to helping Santa receive these responses, and deliver replies to even more children this year. Messages can be sent online using our interactive website or by post” says Sarah.

NZ Post can send and receive letters to Santa digitally. To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta

The deadline for website requests for personalised postcards from Santa delivered in the post is Monday, 22 November. From then, all online messages received by Santa up until 5.00pm, Wednesday 22 December will receive an email response. Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent.

If you would like your classroom to receive a postcard from Santa this year, please visit our website www.nzpost.co.nz/teacherswritetosanta to request by Monday, 15 November.

The last day for posting handwritten letters to Santa to receive a reply in the mail is Wednesday, 1 December, however these are not personalised, and we would encourage using the website for a more fun, interactive and personalised experience.

The Freepost address for handwritten letters is

Santa Claus

c/- Santa’s Workshop

North Pole 0001

“NZ Post has been delivering Christmas to New Zealanders for almost 180 years, and we can’t wait to deliver again this year,” says Sarah.

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 