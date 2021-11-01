New Zealand Flag Half Masting Directive - Death Of The Hon Dame Catherine Tizard

At the request of Hon Kiri Allan, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings today, Monday 1 November 2021, as a mark of mourning and respect for the Hon Dame Catherine Tizard, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO. The New Zealand Flag is to continue to be flown at half-mast until 5pm today.

The New Zealand Flag is again to be flown at half mast to mark the funeral of the Hon Dame Catherine Tizard. A further instruction will be issued once the date of the funeral is known.

This instruction applies to Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.

UNITE AGAINST COVID-19

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3

Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels in Auckland and parts of the Waikato that are at Alert Level 3 should only lower flags to half mast if Alert Level 3 measures will not be compromised by the instruction. Staff of buildings closed under Alert Level 3 should not access the facility to half-mast the Flag. If staff who are ordinarily based at a location are working alternatively, they should not access the building or facility to half-mast the Flag.

No-one should break Alert Level 3 to half-mast the Flag. Keep yourself and others safe.

The flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the half-mast position. The half-mast position will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The flag must be lowered to a position recognisably "half-mast" to avoid the appearance of a flag which has accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole. As a guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the top of the flagpole. At the end of the day, the flag should be raised again to the top of the flagpole before being fully lowered. For more information about half-masting the flag, visit http://www.mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/half-masting-new-zealand-flag.

