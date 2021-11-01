Nitro Circus Set To Explode On 7-stop Tour Of New Zealand In February

Tickets On Sale Friday 12 November Through Ticketmaster and Ticketek

Nitro Circus will perform a seven-stop outdoor stadium tour across New Zealand and Australia this February – their first in the region in three years. The 15-date run will also launch an all-new show theme that the thrill-loving crew will then take worldwide.

2022 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Nitro Circus’ 12-year touring history, with its global show count set to increase more than 33% from 2019. New Zealand has hosted some of Nitro Circus’ biggest shows, and organisers are tipping the new tour, kicking off on 4 February at Whangarei’s Semenoff Stadium, to be the most dazzling yet.

The face of Nitro Circus’ 2022 world tour will be Sunshine Coast’s Ryan Williams, one of action sports’ biggest stars. The BMX and scooter champion, with seven titles to date from both Nitro World Games and X Games, is thrilled to ride in New Zealand once again.

Williams said, “It’s crazy that after touring New Zealand and Australia every year since 2010, it will have been three years since we have gotten to do a show here. Now we are ready to send it for our New Zealand fans! We’ve used that time at home to work up a bunch of insane new tricks and trust me, you do not want to miss these shows!”

Williams is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes in Nitro Circus, but he will face stiff competition from a trio of New Zealand’s finest: Wellington BMX sensation Ellie Chew, Palmerston North’s freestyle motocross world champion Levi Sherwood and Taupo’s BMX quad-flip record holder Jed Mildon.

Mildon said, “I have toured the world with Nitro, but there is simply no crowd that goes as mad as my fellow Kiwis. It’s always such a fun time showing the internationals our beautiful country and culture. Now, after three long years, we are all keen to put on a spectacular show for our New Zealand fans. I can’t wait!”

Since launching its touring business in Australia and New Zealand over a decade ago, Nitro Circus has gone on to perform on five continents and established itself as a major global live event property. To date, Nitro Circus has performed more than 360 shows in over 30 countries worldwide in stadiums, arenas and festivals with an exciting blend of action sports excitement, jaw-dropping stunts and outrageous fun.

Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment – Nitro Circus’ parent company – said: “After such a great response in North America we are thrilled to build on that momentum and bring Nitro Circus back to Australia and New Zealand. These are two of Nitro’s most avid fan bases and also among the most passionate and sophisticated audiences in action sports. Now, with the excitement of live entertainment returning to venues worldwide, we can’t wait for Australia and New Zealand to experience the high adrenaline fun of Nitro Circus once again.”

James Parkinson, Director of Auckland Stadiums relishes the return of the popular act.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Nitro Circus for the first time at Mt Smart Stadium. There is a huge appetite for live family friendly entertainment and the Nitro show is guaranteed to bring the adrenalin for thrill-seeking fans.”

Nitro Circus 2022 New Zealand Tour Dates:

Friday, 4 February // Whangarei // Semenoff Stadium

Saturday, 5 February // Auckland // Mt Smart Stadium)

Monday, 7 February (Waitangi Day) // Tauranga // Trustpower Stadium BayPark

Friday, 11 February // Nelson // Trafalgar Park

Saturday, 12 February // Christchurch // Orangetheory Stadium

Friday, 18 February // Palmerston North // Central Energy Trust Arena

Saturday, 19 February // Wellington // Sky Stadium

